SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old job seeker took to social media to share that recruiters are now doubtful of his ability to commit long-term to a company after he left his previous job in less than three months.

Posting on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Wednesday (Nov 27), he explained that he possesses all the necessary qualifications, including a degree with second-upper honors from a local university, glowing testimonials from all the companies he has worked at, and a rare cross-disciplinary skillset that sets him apart in his field.

Yet, despite these notable achievements, he finds that recruiters seem more concerned with how long he stayed in his previous jobs than with the value he could bring to their organizations, as they often ask him, “How do I know you can stay long enough at this company?”

He further explained that his decision to leave his last job stemmed from a toxic work culture, which he felt was detrimental to his well-being.

“It doesn’t help that I only stayed in my prev prev job for 1 year only so now they think I can’t hold down a job for long,” he said.

He then asked other members of the Reddit community, “Is it just completely impossible to find a new job unemployed at this rate? If I don’t include my latest job in my resume I’ll end up with this questionable 3 month gap.

“I see some of my peers and IDK how the hell they do it. Some of them only stayed 6 months at the job before moving to a new one without issues but they were prob applying while still employed.”

“His biggest problem is he has not kept a job for more than 1 year his entire life.”

In the comments section, some Singaporean Redditors suggested the job seeker could leave his most recent job off his resume and explain the gap by saying he was “caring for an elderly relative or family” during that time. Others recommended that he tell recruiters or potential employers that the position was a contract role.

One Redditor added, “Is it that weird to have gap months? Normally here one would say he is travelling and no one will think twice about it as its so normal.”

However, some Redditors disagreed with these approaches, urging the job seeker not to lie to recruiters. They pointed out that fabricating reasons for the employment gap could backfire in the long run.

One Redditor said, “Never lie in an interview. Be creative, yes, but never lie. Just my 2 cents.”

Others argued that the job seeker is at fault in this case, not the recruiters. One Redditor commented, “His biggest problem is he has not kept a job for more than 1 year his entire life. 29M? Serious red flag! 3 to 4 jobs.

“Why would anyone hire him? It takes 3 to 6 months to train a person. Forget the recruitment agency. HR alone will flag him out and remove his application.”

What to say to potential employers or recruiters if you have a history of job hopping

According to Top Resume, a website that offers job-search tips and expert advice, potential employers or recruiters are usually sceptical when it comes to job hoppers because they automatically assume the individual won’t stay with the company in the long run.

If you’ve encountered this scepticism, experts suggest reassuring recruiters that you are committed to both the role and the company. For example, you might say, “I am looking for long-term employment, and I believe your company is a great fit for my skills and career goals.”

If the recruiter remains hesitant despite your assurance, demonstrate your value. Come prepared with a list of references who can vouch for your commitment and skills, or ask your former supervisors to write letters of recommendation. This will not only help alleviate concerns but also show that you are serious about building a lasting professional relationship with your potential employer.

