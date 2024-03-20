SINGAPORE: A job hopper took to social media to share that she still feels frustrated despite switching jobs five times.

“My stints are all so short—3, 3, 6, 12, 8, 4 months into my new job—but it just doesn’t feel right. My first 3 jobs were really toxic, SME.

So, I dodged some bullets there but even being in faang doesn’t make me motivated to stay,” the job hopper wrote on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (March 18). “I am INFP and I’m not motivated by money or fancy titles.”

She also made it clear that she wasn’t lazy or unable to handle stress like a ‘strawberry’ but simply lacked motivation in every job she held.

Also, she explained that her compensation improved dramatically as a result of her job changes, and she received excellent comments on her performance. However, she continued feeling like she was “wasting her life away” with the 9-to-5 routine.

“I constantly feel that there’s something wrong with me so even if this life is not what I wanted, I keep trying but keep proving to myself over and again that this is just not it.

[I] wonder if anyone feel the same and has some experience/mindset change to share because i don’t think quitting my job is the way to solve this T_T”

“Don’t think there is a perfect job for everyone most of the time. Either you adapt or you keep changing jobs until you reach a deadend”

Several Singaporean Redditors in the comments section echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that they, too, are experiencing similar situations and turning to job hopping, like her.

They expressed that their motivation doesn’t stem from a high salary but from finding meaningful work.

One of them said, “You’re not the only one. I’m with you on this. I just wish I can leave now without any worry. But I can’t because of money.

I just started with a new job and already not feeling right.. But will stick on for maybe 8-12 months..”

While another commented, “GIRL same I’m 3, 3, 3 and on my fourth. I lose motivation and get bored super easily. I am usually a very disciplined person and can churn out decent work but this has been the biggest hurdle.”

A third Redditor chimed in and said, “Don’t think there is a perfect job for everyone most of the time. Either you adapt or you keep changing jobs until reach a dead end. Wait till you have dependents.”

Earlier this month, a Singaporean man also contemplated leaving his job after 9 months. Unsure about his decision, he turned to social media to seek advice and opinions from other Singaporeans.

He asked if there were any downsides to leaving a job after such a short period of time.

Read more: Employee asks, “Is it bad to leave job after 9 months only?”