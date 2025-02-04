SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman is searching for ways to help her 71-year-old retired father better use his free time.

On Sunday (Feb 2), she shared on the r/askSingapore subreddit that her father, who is in good health, takes on many household responsibilities while she and her mother work full-time. However, she mentioned that he spends much of his time watching TV or scrolling through TikTok when he isn’t busy with chores.

“He goes for golf fortnightly and will go trekking on occasion… but I sense he’s bored and wish I could do something with him, but work keeps me fairly busy. He has friends, but they’re not exactly hanging out regularly,” she said.

She suggested a few ways for him to stay socially active, like volunteering, joining library programmes, or taking cooking classes (since he’s great in the kitchen) using his SkillsFuture credit.

But he wasn’t interested in any of them. He turned down volunteering, saying he didn’t get ‘why he’d work for free.’ He found the library programmes uninteresting and didn’t want to join the cooking classes because, according to him, they were ‘full of aunties.’

Hoping to gather fresh ideas, she turned to the online community to ask, “Any recommendations for keeping your elderly parents socially and meaningfully occupied? What do your parents do?”

“Go golfing or trekking with him…”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor suggested joining a neighbourhood brisk walking club or participating in random activities. He added, “There’s also those Active Aging Centers where they have free programmes daily, and you can go for whichever activities you like.”

Another Redditor recommended taking up orchid gardening. She said, “Grow orchids. Takes a lot of care to get them to bloom often while making sure there are no pests.

With the number of pots we have, folks have joked about starting a nursery soon. Also beautifies the place. Learning how to cook new dishes is a fun activity, too.”

A third said, “The simplest answer is usually the best. Go golfing or trekking with him. He clearly loves doing those activities; why try to introduce more things to him (especially stuff that he’ll have to learn)?”

A fourth mentioned that if her father enjoys trekking, he could try birdwatching or nature photography. He continued, “A lightweight camera system like the Fuji X series/Sony Alpha will be great. Mine took up sketching and resumed photography.”

How to keep your retired parents active

If you’re worried about your retired parents feeling bored or isolated, there are plenty of ways to help them stay active and connected. Here are some of the things you can do for them, according to The Arbor Company, an Atlanta-based company which offers retirement solutions:

Take a walk together. Something as simple as walking can offer a range of benefits, including fresh air, exercise, and a pleasant change of scenery. Depending on your schedule, you can suggest going for a walk with them before or after work or perhaps plan this activity on your rest days when you have more time to unwind.

Recommend senior programmes. Local senior programmes can help them stay physically active. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for them to meet new people.

Help them catch up with friends. If they miss socializing, you could organize casual coffee dates with their friends at home or a nearby café.

Help them stay connected. Showing them how to video call is a great way to keep them in touch with family and friends, especially if they don’t see them often.

Join them in hobbies. For hobbies, consider joining your parents in activities they enjoy, like trekking, golfing, or even cooking. This can make the experience more fun and give you a chance to bond while supporting their interests.

