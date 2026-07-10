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Singapore News
1 min.Read

‘How could they not have seen it?’: Passenger raises concerns after power bank charged on flight

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A concerned passenger complained that another passenger used a USB port to charge a power bank during the flight, and no flight attendant noticed or even stopped the passenger from doing so.

A female passenger from Japan to Singapore was surprised by this incident on a Singapore Airlines flight that took about six hours before landing. She admitted that she saw a male passenger connecting his power bank to the USB port next to the screen in front of his seat, and it kept charging for more than half of the flight. He then only took the power bank off with approximately fifteen (15) minutes before landing. 

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, she also shared that the flight attendants were able to serve the male passenger with drinks multiple times during the flight. She questioned why they did not stop him from charging his phone or put away his power bank. 

“That power bank is so big; how could the flight attendants not have seen it?” the female passenger declared. 

With this, she believes that the flight crew should be more alert to such behaviours. Furthermore, she already reported the incident to Singapore Airlines. 

In response, Singapore Airlines’ customer service manager claimed that they have issued an internal notice to remind employees of relevant guidelines and requirements, including regulations related to power banks. 

“We have forwarded your feedback to our cabin crew colleagues and reminded them to pay close attention to and enforce these requirements on flights,” Singapore Airlines said. 

The airlines also emphasised that the safety of their passengers and staff is their utmost priority. 

Other related news 

In relation to passenger complaints, there was a report where a frustrated commuter shared that while he/she waited to board bus 74, the bus failed to stop at its designated bus stop twice in a row. 

With this, he/she had to wait for almost an hour for another bus to arrive and to finally be on his/her way.

“What is this? The bus doesn’t have many people on it, so I don’t understand what’s the reason the driver decided to skip me,” the passenger claimed. 

Read more about the news story here

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