Hot-tempered woman assaults four people in a row, including a cop assigned to the case

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old hot-tempered woman pleaded guilty to intentional assault alongside other charges after attacking four women in a row, including a 74-year-old woman and a 47-year-old female police officer investigating her case. She was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison.

Case details

According to case investigations, one of the incidents happened last August 2025, where an elderly woman was suddenly slapped by a ‘dangerous and easily out of control’ woman while organising her belongings at a bus stop near the Admiralty MRT station.

The elderly woman was also pushed to the ground, strangled, and released after about four seconds. As a result of this assault, the elderly woman later experienced pain in her cheekbone and neck.

More so, the elderly woman has been experiencing nightmares because of the incident and was too afraid to return to the same bus stop. The act was captured on CCTV, and court documents did not specify the reason behind the sudden attack.

A few months later, in September of the same year, a female officer went to the suspect’s house to investigate the aforementioned case, but the suspect snatched the officer’s phone and threw it to the ground.

The suspect also threw the officer against the wall, slapped her repeatedly, and grabbed her head, causing the officer to fall and get injured. After the incident, the female officer needed to be hospitalised for five days and was diagnosed with right pneumothorax and right lung contusion.

Furthermore, the prosecution said that some of these attacks happened while the accused was on bail.

In her plea for leniency, her lawyer mentioned that the suspect was married at the age of 18 and had three children, but she was in an unhappy marriage and that she was choked and abused by her husband.

Moreover, the suspect’s evaluation report said that she had difficulties with emotional management.

Other similar news

In other news relating to hot-tempered citizens, there was a report where two brothers assaulted a police officer while drunk. They also slapped a female resident in the face with slippers outside an apartment when they were advised to slow down while riding their vehicle.

The 42-year-old and the 37-year-old were now sentenced to jail, and each faces four charges, including intentional assault, violating the Prevention of Harassment Act, violating the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, using violence to obstruct a public servant from performing his or her duties, and using criminal violence.

