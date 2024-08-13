SINGAPORE: Shopee’s initiative to include residential parcel collection points has introduced a profitable opportunity for many hosts but has also sparked concerns among local residents.

Launched in early 2023, this scheme was designed to offer customers a convenient alternative for picking up parcels while providing hosts with a source of extra income. However, this system has brought several challenges related to safety and noise in residential areas.

The initiative allows Shopee customers to collect their parcels from nearby locations, typically within a 250-metre range from most homes, reducing delivery fees. After households showed interest in becoming collection points, Shopee included them in the scheme.

Now, Shopee has established over 2,000 collection points in various settings, including residential addresses, convenience stores, and lockers. According to Channel News Asia, hosts earn at least S$90 per month for managing these points.

However, the financial benefits come with certain responsibilities and challenges, particularly those juggling other jobs.

Mr Srinivasan, who also works as a financial advisor and runs a food delivery business, started with a modest number of parcels daily but now manages 15 to 20, which can increase significantly during festive periods.

Despite the extra income, hosting a collection point involves significant responsibility. Mr Srinivasan must ensure he or his home is available during operating hours and handle the logistics of parcel distribution.

According to Shopee’s guidelines, collection points should be open for at least eight hours daily, covering four weekdays and one weekend day. However, Shopee allows flexibility depending on individual needs.

Ms Erra Haffiza, who began hosting a collection point in April, has also found the extra income valuable. At 21, she juggles her role as a baggage check-in staff at a cruise centre while managing the collection point.

For her, the job supplements her income and allows her more time with her young daughter. The extra earnings help with her daughter’s needs, such as diapers and milk powder.

Mr Srinivasan and Ms Erra have chosen not to disclose their monthly earnings. However, Shopee’s app indicates that collection points handling up to 900 parcels daily could earn up to S$5,400 a month, while those managing 60 parcels a day might make around S$360.

Channel News Asia reported that although neighbours of residential collection points have enjoyed easy access and savings on delivery costs, some also expressed concerns about security due to the higher foot traffic outside their homes.

One local student noted that using a collection point instead of doorstep delivery has helped him save money for some meals. Another resident added that the collection point has become his go-to option due to rising delivery costs.

However, some residents have expressed worries about the noise and the presence of more strangers near their homes, pointing concerns to potential theft.

One resident said, “In the past, if I’m not at home, even if you leave it at my doorstep, I’m fine, because I know that nobody will pass by.” /TISG

Read also: Resident shocked to see parcels left in carpark with visible personal contact information

Featured image by Depositphotos