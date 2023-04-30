Hong Ling: I gave up an unhealthy lifestyle because I love myself more than what people say about me

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Hong Ling shared her recent realisations about her life. She said: “When I look back on my life, I see a totally different me. For the past one year or so, I have set myself free. I’m so proud of myself!”

Hong Ling also shared two things that she now embraces in her life. The first one being that life is not all about money but doing the things that she loves and that which makes her happy, and second giving up an unhealthy lifestyle and loving herself despite what other people perceive about her.

“ I finally knew what I like and what I want in life! I always thought life was about making money, saving up and buy a house. But now, I realised I love acting, I love taking care of animals and I love taking care of plants. Doing the things that I love really makes me very happy every day and appreciates life,” she admitted in her post caption.

She added: “I gave up unhealthy lifestyles because I love myself more than what people say about me. I no longer go on extreme diet for a bikini scene, no longer diet for aesthetic reasons. I want to eat healthy to live longer!”

Hong Long concluded her post by reminding everyone that life is so simple, and people just tend to complicate it.

Netizens have shared their insights and opinions on her post.

Her fiance, actor Nick Teo, commented: “Experience life together!”

One IG user stated: “Im happy that you’re doing what you like.”

Another IG user admitted: “love you because you are you”

One more IG user remarked: “Prioritise self love. I am also gonna love myself more.”

