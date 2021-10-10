International Hong Kong's oldest university orders Tiananmen statue removal

Hong Kong’s oldest university orders Tiananmen statue removal

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 4, 2021, members of the University of Hong Kong student union clean the 'Pillar of Shame', a monument that commemorates the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong. - Hong Kong's oldest university has ordered the removal of a statue commemorating protesters killed by Chinese troops in Tiananmen Square, according to a legal letter released on October 8, 2021. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP)

The eight-metre (26-foot) high copper statue was the centrepiece of Hong Kong's candlelit vigil on June 4 to commemorate those killed when Chinese troops backed by tanks opened fire on unarmed pro-democracy campaigners in Beijing.

By AFP
- Advertisement -

Hong KongChina — Hong Kong’s oldest university has ordered the removal of a statue commemorating protesters killed in China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to a legal letter released Friday.

The eight-metre (26-foot) high copper statue was the centrepiece of Hong Kong’s candlelit vigil on June 4 to commemorate those killed when Chinese troops backed by tanks opened fire on unarmed pro-democracy campaigners in Beijing.

The statue shows 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another, and has been on display at the university campus for more than two decades.

The decision was blasted by the statue’s Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot, who told AFP its removal illustrated the ongoing purge of dissent in the once outspoken and semi-autonomous business hub.

In a legal letter to the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance (HKA) — the organiser of the city’s huge annual Tiananmen vigil — the University of Hong Kong (HKU) demanded the group “immediately… make arrangements for the sculpture to be removed from the university’s premises” by 5pm on October 13.

- Advertisement 1-

“If you fail to remove the sculpture… it will be deemed abandoned,” the letter said.

It added that the university will deal with the statue in a manner it sees fit without further notice.

Richard Tsoi, former member of HKA’s standing committee, said the university’s request was “unreasonable” and he has sent a request to HKU’s chancellor to keep the statue.

“As a space with free speech and academic freedom, the University of Hong Kong has the social responsibility and mission to preserve the ‘Pillar of Shame’,” Tsoi said in a statement.

In an email reply to AFP on Monday, the statue’s creator Jens Galschiot said he was “shocked if there were plans to desecrate the only memorial to such a consequential and important event in Chinese history”.

“I wish that the Pillar stays in Hong Kong, at the same place as it stands today. That would be historically correct. The pillar is an important artwork that has a historic link to Hong Kong and should stay on Chinese land,” Galschiot said.

- Advertisement 2-

The HKU said its request was “based on the latest risk assessment and legal advice”.

Groups and venues linked to the commemoration of the June 4 massacre have become the latest target of a sweeping national security law that China imposed on the city last year to quash dissent after huge and often violent democracy protests.

The Hong Kong Alliance disbanded in late September after the arrests of its leaders under the security law and a police raid at the June 4 museum. /AFP

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Driver disregards green light and waits for elderly pedestrian to cross Jalan Besar road safely

Singapore – A driver has gotten praise for portraying patience while on the road and giving way to an elderly pedestrian crossing the road. “With all the negativity going around, it’s nice to see some kind act,” wrote one Fu...
Read more
Featured News

Covid-19: PM Lee’s strange live telecast about almost nothing

Perhaps he was responding to remarks about his “public absence” as the country grapples with the 3,000 daily cases. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong...
Read more
International

Hong Kong’s oldest university orders Tiananmen statue removal

Hong Kong, China -- Hong Kong's oldest university has ordered the removal of a statue commemorating protesters killed in China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according...
Read more
Celebrity

NOC’s Sylvia Chan allegedly verbally abuses employees, insiders share toxic workplace

Singapore – Night Owl Cinematics channel co-founder Sylvia Chan is under fire for allegedly verbally abusing her employees, calling them “f*cking dumb”, and creating...
Read more
COVID 19

Covid-19 isolation bed occupancy at 85%, ‘significant strain’ on healthcare system: MOH

Singapore – The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that the occupancy rate for Covid-19 isolation beds in hospitals is at 85 per cent, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent