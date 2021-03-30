Hong Kong actor Liu Kai Chi dies of stomach cancer

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Liu Kai Chi, a veteran Hong Kong actor known for his award-winning role in the movie Cageman (1992), died of stomach cancer on Sunday night (March 28). Liu was 66. His agency said in a statement on Sunday that the actor died at 8.32 pm on Sunday in Hong Kong’s Prince of Wales Hospital in the presence of his loved ones.

As reported on The Straits Times, Liu is survived by his wife, former TVB leading actress Barbara Chan Man Yee, 60, and their two sons aged 22 and 26. In 2006, their youngest son died at the age of five after a three-year-battle with leukaemia.

Liu’s agency said that the actor’s family thanked the hospital staff for taking good care of Liu for the past few months and also the public and media for their concern and well wishes.

- Advertisement -

“While Liu’s family members cannot bear to part with him, they carry the hope that they will reunite in their heavenly home in future,” said the statement. Last week, the news of Liu undergoing treatment for stomach cancer surfaced. Liu reportedly stopped working last December after being diagnosed with cancer. Liu started his career at broadcaster TVB and has acted in more than 90 TV series and 70 movies in his 40-year-long career.

He won the Best Supporting Actor award twice at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Cageman and The Beast Stalker (2008).

Liu also appeared in a Singapore movie – crime film Imperfect (2012) produced by local actor Li Nanxing, who also starred in it.

Born on April 7, 1954, Dick Liu Kai-chi was a Hong Kong actor, best known for his everyman supporting roles. His career spanned over 30 years, earning him eight nominations at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor. He won the award twice, once for his role in the 1993 comedy Cageman, and then for the action thriller Beast Stalker in 2009.

Liu was interested in acting at an early age and decided to enter the film industry after graduating from high school. He took various film crew positions to accumulate industry experience before entering the TVB artist training programme in 1979. Liu was first known for his appearance in the hit 1980 TV series The Bund./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg