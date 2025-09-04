Hollywood thinks Singaporeans need a translator? ‘Countdown’ drama leaves locals cringing

SINGAPORE: Imagine this: you’re watching a crime drama on Amazon Prime Video. There’s a murder, tense music, and two American detectives on the case. Suddenly, a character shows up — a Singaporean businessman— who speaks Malay through a translator in Los Angeles.

At that moment, many people in Singapore collectively facepalmed.

Welcome to the now-viral episode of Countdown, aired on Aug 20, which quickly drew criticism and laughter from many Singaporeans and global viewers who know some basic facts.

Wait, what language do Singaporeans speak again?

In this 47-minute episode of Countdown, a character named Kieran Teo, played by American actor Brian Yang, is introduced as a Singaporean executive working for a fictional company called Beruang Holdings (yes, Beruang means “bear” in Malay). The twist? It is learned that the firm is 60% owned by the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore, the real-life political party that runs the country.

Teo, a Chinese Singaporean, is questioned in his Los Angeles office after a murder occurs on company property. But instead of answering the detectives in English (Singapore’s working language), he communicates in Malay through a translator.

Cue confusion, and then uncontrolled laughter.

The great Singaporean cringe

Online reactions to the episode arrived quickly, with Reddit and Instagram showcasing some top-notch roasts.

“They told a man with a Chinese surname to speak Malay. Not that it can’t happen, but if a Chinese guy can speak Malay, I’m sure he can also speak English, Mandarin, and maybe three dialects too. Oh, America…”

Others pointed out the absurdity of the portrayal: “Singaporean characters speaking Malay in an Indonesian accent is ridiculous. And Beruang Holdings? At least make the name more believable.”

And then someone had this comment: “Hollywood’s idea of Singapore: can’t speak English, Crazy Rich Asians, or run by pirates.”

The US governor saves the day… somehow

As the interrogation scene unfolds, things escalate when “PAP representatives” show up to abruptly end the questioning. They tell the detectives they’ll need subpoenas or should negotiate with the PAP directly through their consulate or embassy. Because nothing says diplomacy like passive-aggressive threats.

That’s when a fictional US governor named George Shelby enters, delivering a stern speech about transparency, justice, and how this would play out globally. The PAP representatives eventually back down.

Cue applause, patriotic music, and the unmistakable scent of America.

“Do they think we’re a province of China?”

Many Singaporeans were not just annoyed; they were puzzled. The portrayal displayed a shocking lack of understanding for a country that regularly ranks high in education, GDP per capita, and basic English skills.

“At least they didn’t say we were a province of China,” one commenter joked.

Another added, “I would have shrugged this off in a mediocre movie in the ’90s, but in 2025? With how easy it is to find information and fact-check online? Show some respect for our national dignity!”

But perhaps the most thoughtful critique came from someone who didn’t sound angry, just tired: “I’m constantly shocked by how little people know and think about Singapore and Singaporeans. Do they not have current affairs and geography lessons in high school? I feel embarrassed for them.”

So, what was Countdown thinking?

Was this just lazy writing? A budget issue? A desire to throw in an “exotic” international subplot without doing any research? Probably a mix of all three. In a world where information is just a click away and cultural nuance is easily accessible, it’s no wonder that audiences, especially Singaporeans, aren’t letting this one slide.

If you’re going to name-drop a real political party, suggest it’s funding shady corporate operations in America, and show one of Asia’s most multilingual populations needing a translator, you might want to get at least one detail right.

Or risk becoming the next meme.

Hollywood, please Google things

Singapore isn’t perfect—what country is? But it is a global financial hub, a tech leader, and yes, its citizens are fluent in English. Most are also multilingual, easily balancing Mandarin, Malay, Tamil, and various dialects. That a character in a US-made show would speak only Malay with a strange accent while his country is portrayed like a villain’s front? That’s not just inaccurate. It’s lazy.

Hollywood, do better. Or as a true Singaporean might say: “Walao eh, at least check Wikipedia first.”