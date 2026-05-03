Ho Ching under fire for char kway teow story amid SIA Muslim meals debate

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, is courting controversy on social media once again with a barely disguised analogy about the criticism over Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) Muslim meals.

Earlier this week, SIA confirmed that its Muslim meals are not Halal certified after a netizen asked whether Halal and non-Halal fare are reheated in the same ovens.

SIA clarified that while its Muslim meals are prepared using ingredients sourced from Halal-certified suppliers, the meals do not have Halal certification as they are reheated alongside other dishes in shared ovens and are served with the same servicewear that non-Halal dishes are served with.

The revelation sparked backlash online, with some asserting that they cannot believe the national carrier would serve non-Halal certified meals to Muslim passengers.

Amid the controversy, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) noted in a statement that food labelled “not halal-certified” does not necessarily mean it is non-halal and encouraged passengers to check with airlines directly if they have concerns. The council suggested that Muslims could bring their own food on board SIA flights as an alternative if needed.

As the issue continued to draw strong reactions, Mdm Ho decided to publish the following story on her personal Facebook page: “SIA doesn’t serve char kway teow on board its flights. A wealthy tycoon, dressed simply, would buy and bring along his favourite char kway teow in a simple plastic bag to board his flight.

“He would look very much like any uncle in the neighbourhood hawker centre, at ease and at peace with the world, carrying his own favourite food. He then enjoyed the luxury of having his very own favourite char kway teow on board his favourite airline.”

She added, “No entitlement. No demands. Just a simple man making do for himself, buying his own food to bring along to enjoy. Ahhhhhh ….The luxury of life and living.”

The post attracted a flurry of comments, with some asking whether she was urging concerned individuals to stop making demands about SIA’s Muslim meals and just “make do” for themselves by bringing their own food on board the plane.

Others asked whether it was wise for her to add fuel to the fire with such a “poorly disguised” analogy given the unease the controversy has caused.

Interestingly, ex-ruling party politician Amrin Amin recently weighed in on the SIA meals issue and said that he disagrees with those labelling concerned individuals as “entitled”. He said, “For many, this comes from sincere religious conviction, not from a desire to make demands.”

Calling for a more constructive tone, Mr Amrin said the conversation should continue “calmly and respectfully”, with recognition of good-faith efforts on all sides while allowing space for differing perspectives.

Mdm Ho shared Mr Amrin’s post but her own Char Kway Teow story remains up on her wall.

Some commenters said they were not surprised by Mdm Ho’s decision to post the questionable story as she had explained back in a 2020 Facebook post that she “was born a maverick – coming feet first instead of head first,” and that “irreverence is in her blood.”