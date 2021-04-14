Ho Ching shares 7 posts by Chan Chun Sing in 15 minutes

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Temasek Holdings chief executive and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Madam Ho Ching shared nine Facebook posts by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chung Sing on Tuesday (April 13), seven of them within 15 minutes.

Madam Ho, known to be highly prolific on Facebook, sharing and posting various information, stuck to a particular theme on Tuesday by repeatedly sharing posts from Mr Chan.

Mr Chan is one of the four fourth-generation (4G) People’s Action Party leaders being mentioned as likely to be the next prime minister following Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s decision on April 8 to step aside as 4G leader. The others are Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, Education Minister Lawrence Wong and National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Mdm Ho began sharing Mr Chan’s posts after midday on April 13.

- Advertisement -

The first post she shared was at 1.06 pm, about Mr Chan’s visit to Singapore-born company Ascent Solutions. Mr Chan talked about the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to aspire to penetrate global markets, innovate unique capabilities and possess a keen sense of opportunities and challenges on a local and international scale.

The second post was at 1.19 pm, about Mr Chan’s recent announcement that French pharmaceutical company Sanofi plans to invest €400 million (S$638 million) to build a state-of-the-art vaccine production facility in Singapore.

“But this is the most advanced vaccine facility with agile and flexible mfrg designed in, so that it can handle multiple vaccines at the same time,” said Mdm Ho in her caption of the post.

Not skipping another minute, Mdm Ho shared another post of Mr Chan’s visit to the Buona Vista community centre, serving as a vaccination hub on Apr 11.

Also, in the same minute, she shared the CDC-CCC Education Merit Awards (EMA) Presentation Ceremony attended by Mr Chan.

Then at 1.20 pm, Mdm Ho shared an older post by Mr Chan regarding the distribution of goodie bags filled with daily necessities among some of the less privileged residents in Singapore.

A minute later, the topic was Ramadan. “Please keep a watch out to support our Muslim friends and colleagues who are fasting during Ramadan,” said Mdm Ho, as she shared a similar post by Mr Chan.

Lastly, she shared Mr Chan’s post on Singapore ratifying the world’s largest free trade accord, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

“We are the first country to complete the official ratification process by depositing our instrument of ratification with the Secretary-General of ASEAN today,” said Mr Chan in his post.

About half an hour later, Mdm Ho also shared more posts by Mr Chan. One was of the vaccination centre at Buona Vista community centre.

She went into details on the vaccination rate, types of vaccines offered at the centres and the process of delivering the doses to the residents.

Then at 2.20 pm, she shared the same post of Mr Chan on the Sanofi project./TISG

Read related: #JustForLaughs: Ho Ching clarifies no cat got stuck in mask vending machine

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg