HK actor Natalis Chan’s wife won S$1 million from horse racing bet

Hong Kong — For veteran actor Natalis Chan Pak Cheung, the secret to his success is his better half’s lucky streak. Chan, 69, claims that his wife, Cecilia Wong, 64, has the Midas Touch.

“She wins at everything, from horse racing to the stock market. She’s also good at property investments (…) She’s just that lucky. I don’t think she’s human. She’s a fairy from another world.”

Chan shared that Wong made a HK$1,600 (S$280) horse racing bet last June and won HK$6 milllion (S$1 million). He is a horse racing commentator and horse trainer. In total, his horses have won 54 races, including the hard to achieve triple / trifecta six times.

Chan claims that Wong’s lucky streak is why he is not “broke”.

He has filed for bankruptcy twice in the past. The first occasion was when the clothing factory business he started when he was in his 20s failed. The second was when the talent agency StarEast, which he formed with show business personalities Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang, Alan Tam and Anita Mui, ran into management issues which caused the actor to fall into huge debt.

Recently, Chan and Wong celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. His “broke” days are gone as he now has a net worth of more than HK$17.5 million (S$3.1 million), which he credits to his wife and her luck.

The couple is always seen together, be it attending events, and also on the set of Chan’s acting projects where Wong helps him with his hair, make-up and wardrobe.

Chan is also a TV variety show host and producer. /TISG