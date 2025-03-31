HK actor Louis Koo among prominent guests at G-DRAGON globe tour in Gyeonggi

KOREA: Gyeonggi Goyang Sports Complex hosted a grand opening for South Korean superstar G-DRAGON’s 2025 world tour, Übermensch. A large crowd attended the concert, including many celebrities and local and foreign fans. Actor Louis Koo from Hong Kong was among the prominent guests who came, as reported by Dimsum Daily.

Hosting Koo on behalf of G-DRAGON

Social media footage revealed Koo sitting in the VIP area, having a discreet chat with a chic companion, who was later revealed to be G-DRAGON’s sister, Kwon Dami. She seemed to be hosting Koo on behalf of her brother as she was a relative of the person who organised the event.

The said concert was originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but bad weather caused it to be postponed.

A last-minute schedule change was announced by the organisers, who moved the performance to 7 p.m., delaying entry by an hour. But G-DRAGON didn’t take the stage until 7:43 p.m.

Apologised for late start

Instead of addressing the delay at first, he told the audience following his opening number, “I feel shy, so if you don’t cheer me on, I’ll leave disappointed. Together, let’s give it our all.” Later, realising the cold weather, he apologised for the late start.

Fans said the show was worth the wait, even though it was cold. The audience was captivated by a stunning drone light display that produced an image of G-DRAGON in the sky. The biggest surprise of the evening occurred when CL, the leader of 2NE1, unexpectedly joined G-DRAGON on stage for a unique performance that enthralled the audience.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is a highly influential South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer. He’s widely recognised as a major figure in K-pop and has significantly impacted music and fashion trends.