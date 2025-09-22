‘Hiring manager told me I talk too much during interview,’ job applicant says, even though he ‘only spoke about 1 minute’

Posting in the r/singaporejobs subreddit, the frustrated job applicant wrote: “Although I got through to the second round, the hiring manager called me afterwards and said that I ‘talk too much’ and hoped I could tone it down for the next round.”

The interview question that apparently triggered this overly wordy response was just a standard one: “What are some of the projects you have led?” to which he explained that he “only spoke about 1 minute (with pauses) to expand on the methods” he used in each project. “Isn’t it usually expected that the interviewee explain the answers they have given?” he asked others for confirmation.

Apparently not, at least not at this office, anyway.

😶 “I was told I am too bubbly for the role…”

The story struck a nerve among fellow Singaporean jobseekers, many of whom have faced similar criticisms — not for poor qualifications, but for being a little too alive.

One commenter shared: “In the past, I was told I am too bubbly for the role… like what the heck?”

Another chimed in: “I was also told that I am very cheerful, and really, their whole office was gloomy, even the interviewer’s face was so black.”

Another said sharply, “You want me to have a deadpan face, is it? That’s so… ugh. What a downer.”

Another likened the experience to being: “Like a golden retriever in a room full of Dobermanns.”

And while that might sound adorable, it’s hardly the energy many local firms seem to want in their boardrooms.

🤖 “They don’t like people who are cheerful and proactive…”

One savvy commenter raised a red flag about the company’s culture: “I wouldn’t tone down if that’s how you usually are. Might be an early sign of cultural misfit.”

Another agreed, adding: “Looking back, a lot of big orgs I worked for — they don’t like people who are cheerful and proactive.”

Not exactly the cheeriest revelation for anyone trying to impress at an interview.

🧠 What’s the “right” way to talk in an SG interview?

Some hiring managers seem to prefer robotic efficiency over personality.

“Just answer their questions instead of adding things,” one Redditor advised. “Don’t have to explain the process or methods.”

The jobseeker then asked: “I would like to know from those conducting interviews how I can phrase it (in a manner acceptable in the SG context) that the duties are becoming overwhelming and unrelated to my profession and the initial JD (job description)?”

In other words, the concern is that if you’re cheerful and honest, you might be disqualified twice.

🐕‍🦺 The “golden retriever strategy”

One local came up with what might be the most Singaporean survival tactic yet:

“Which is why now, during interviews, I just smile and laugh slightly. Never be hyper, etc. Just be… slightly amicable and happy.”

Not deadpan. Not bubbly. Just vaguely pleasant. Like a muted LinkedIn profile come to life.

📣 Final bark!

If you’re heading into an interview soon, take note: In some places, answering questions too thoroughly — or simply flashing a smile — might be seen as a professional liability.

However, don’t let one tone-deaf hiring manager dull your spark. The right employer won’t just tolerate your energy — they’ll value it.

Read related: ‘Why did HR withdraw my job offer after “indicating” I got the job?’ — Jobseeker asks after being put through 5 months of job interview process