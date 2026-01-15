High shop thresholds in Geylang Baru HBD spark safety concerns for elderly residents

SINGAPORE: There were recent complaints from members of the public that high thresholds at the entrances of old shops at HDB flats in Geylang Baru might pose a potential risk for the elderly to slip and fall.

A concerned citizen reported to Shin Min Daily News that he saw several elderly people almost fall down several times due to these thresholds when they entered or exited a betting station located there. He also shared that since many elderly people shop in the area, there should be safeguards in place to ensure their safety.

When a reporter visited the scene, there was a 74-year-old man who was walking down the betting station. It was observed that the elderly man had to hold onto the wall for support. When interviewed, the elderly man remarked, “I have no choice. I’m old and afraid of falling, so I have to walk to the side and hold on for support. It’s okay if I’m not carrying anything, but if I’m carrying something, I have to walk slowly.”

Furthermore, another woman who was using a cane was also seen entering and exiting the betting station, and it was obvious that she was having a difficult time due to the high thresholds.

An employee of a renovation company also shared in an interview that one of their staff members had once slipped and fallen while entering their store. After that, the company installed ramps at the threshold for everyone’s safety.

It was observed that some of the thresholds exceeded 20 centimetres, which was really difficult for elderly people or people with mobility difficulties. With this, many more shops also installed ramps and handrails to avoid further accidents.

In similar news about public concerns, there was a recent report where members of the public complained that some shops are displaying their goods beyond the designated red grid areas, blocking walkways and posing potential risks.

Some people complained that several shops violated fire prevention regulations, especially since the walkway was just less than 1.2 metres wide.

