Public complains about shops displaying goods beyond designated red grid areas, shop owners claimed they are ‘helpless’ about it

SINGAPORE: Lunar New Year is fast approaching, and many shop owners have been displaying their goods for sale in shopping neighborhood districts along the city. However, members of the public recently complained that some shops are displaying their goods beyond the designated red grid areas, blocking walkways and posing potential risks.

People complained to Shin Min Daily News that some of the shops violated fire prevention regulations, especially that the walkway was just less than 1.2 meters wide, and hoped that authorities could take immediate actions to ensure the safety of everyone.

When a reporter visited the area, it was discovered that some shops were indeed placing their goods outside the red grid lines including their cardboard boxes containing masks, decorations, and other beverages. Moreover, some of the goods extended approximately 10 meters beyond the red grid lines.

A 61-year-old clerk working at a hardware and grocery store stated in an interview that they have more goods than usual, especially with the Lunar New Year approaching. With this, the store can’t keep up with the demand.

“This happens every year from December to February, and we are helpless about it,” the clerk shared.

Furthermore, if the goods are quite heavy, and the male shop assistants were not present, the female assistants can’t move the goods. With this, if the town government sends people to inspect, they will just be issued with a ticket.

Another person in charge of a mini supermarket told the reporters that they have taken relevant measures about the placement of their goods.

“Before the Lunar New Year, we have a large stock of goods and frequent inbound and outbound transactions. We have limited manpower, so we sometimes temporarily put the goods aside and then organize and put them on the shelves within one or two hours,” the 28-year-old assistant stated.

More so, he said that the Town Council visited their store and accepted the situation.

In similar news about public complaints, members of the public recently spotted a woman riding an electric suitcase across a street and not stopping to check for cars driving around.

Her actions had sparked backlash, stating that her behaviour was dangerous and questioning the legality of her use of the said electric suitcase.

Read more of the story here.