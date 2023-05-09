Hermès, Chanel, Dior… TikTok video shows Orchard Road is teeming with shoppers toting luxury bags

SINGAPORE: Many Singaporeans may feel the economic crunch, but perhaps some may not; looking at all the owners of luxury handbags — spotted on them — while shopping in Orchard Road and even featured in a recent TikTok video.

The TikTok video, uploaded on Apr 28, showed the bags and their owners on Orchard Road, Singapore, and has since gone viral with over 434,100 views! “What Crazy Rich Asians wear?” the caption reads.

First up is an Hermès Birkin ($22,000), which is already gasp-worthy, but it’s quickly followed by an even more pricey Hermès Kelly Toile ($25,000),

What comes next is a Chanel Boy ($6,600), then a Goyard St Louis ($1,600), an Hermès Picotin Cargo ($5,100), and a Chanel Classic ($10,200).

Then comes an Hermès Kelly ($28,000), a Chanel Mademoiselle ($4,000), an Hermès Lindy ($12,000), a Dior Diorama ($,3000), a Chanel Classic ($9,500), an Hermès Garden Party ($5,300), a Goyard Artois ($2,250), another Hermès Lindy ($8,900), an Hermès Bolide ($8,500), a Chanel GST ($5,500) and then another Chanel Boy ($6,600).

These are real luxury bags, not totes from Charles & Keith. A TikTok account called Gestreon claims to be a “Connoisseur of the world’s most extraordinary collectible (sic) luxury fashion”. It regularly features luxury items seen in different places across the globe (Bond Street, London, or Gangnam, Seoul, for example) and on various celebrities (Selena Gomez or Meghan Markle’s best looks, anyone?)

Many people have commented on the post since it was put up.

“Expensive bags but then the fit is giving i-go-dapao-food-downstairs-brb,” wrote one.

“The fact that the auntie just left the chanel boy on the table alone like it was nothing,” another observed.

And when one TikTok user asked, “How many are actually the real thing?” the answer came quickly: “All.”

However, “the rest of us won’t even pay 10 cents for a plastic bag,” one quipped.

“I am feeling poor,” wrote one commenter, to which the account holder said they felt the same.

