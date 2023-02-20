Here’s what happened between Austin Theory and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan is not strictly a “new” talent. In 2014, after signing a contract with WWE, Gionna Daddio was sent to NXT and rebranded as Liv Morgan. Even though Morgan is only 28 years old, the work she has done this year alone has made her deserving of the position she is in. It’s clear she has confidence in herself.

On Twitter, a fan-shot video of a funny interaction between Liv Morgan and Austin Theory is presently trending.

I think it’s safe to say that @YaOnlyLivvOnce is not a fan of Austin Theory 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/f0CstoCcEP — Taboy225 (@Taboy225) February 14, 2023

One of the WWE roster’s most over babyfaces right now is Liv Morgan. In the past, while she had the SmackDown Women’s Championship, she frequently elicited strong reactions. On the other hand, Theory has long been successful as a despised heel on WWE TV.

On WWE RAW, a small exchange between Morgan and Theory was captured on camera by a fan. Following her match, Liv Morgan is seen in the video going backstage. Morgan was not delighted when Theory arrived at the same moment. Theory appeared to be a little upset when she placed her palm in front of his face.

What the public thought of the altercation between Liv Morgan and Austin Theory

The title-Elimination event’s Chamber competition between Morgan and Austin Theory will take place in just a few days. Two distinct Elimination Chamber contests will be held in 2023.

Against Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford, Theory is slated to defend his United States Title inside the dreadful building. Along with Morgan, Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella, the Women’s Elimination Chamber match will also include Natalya. A shot at the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 39 will be given to the victor of the contest.

After this hilarious exchange, Theory probably wants Morgan to be expelled from the harsh structure. It goes without saying that the former member of the Riott Squad would also want nothing more than to see Theory forfeit his championship at the Elimination Chamber.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg