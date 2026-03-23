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Monday, March 23, 2026
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Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Helper’s 5 meals a day pushes employer’s food budget up by 1.5 times

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A case, reported by The Independent Singapore earlier this year, centred on an employer who noticed her monthly food spending had risen by about 1.5 times. The reason, she felt, was her helper’s eating pattern, which had gradually expanded beyond the agreed “three meals a day.”

The employer described how extra tea breaks and snacks gradually became part of her helper’s routine. Over time, this turned into five eating moments a day. The employer didn’t raise the matter with the helper early in their work relationship, thinking it was too minor to address at the time, but that silence has now created a problem for both of them.

By the time it felt like a real problem, it had become more than just about food. It was more about fairness, respect, and control over shared space. A tipping point came when the helper tasted her employer’s toddler’s soup without asking. For the employer, that was when the whole situation crossed the line.

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Cost of staying silent

Many employers avoid raising such problems because they’re deemed small issues. They also worry about sounding harsh or creating unnecessary tension. Helpers, on the other hand, may avoid asking questions so as not to appear difficult to their employers. So both sides silently adjust their emotions.

However, over time, these silent emotional adjustments build loud mental pressure. What could have been a simple conversation early on becomes a sensitive issue later. By then, it is a lot harder to fix.

Communicating expectations

Communicating expectations without being cold or unkind is necessary to prevent misunderstandings, and that includes:

  • What counts as meals and snacks
  • Which food is shared and which is not
  • Limits around personal or family items
  • Rules on movement and rest time

When these are stated early in an employer-helper relationship, daily life becomes much smoother. Otherwise, even something as tiny as sipping a cup of soup can feel like a huge problem.

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The consequences of failing to communicate

Many households face similar drifts, and usually, the issue is rarely about food, time, or money alone when communication fails to be clear enough to be understood by both parties involved.

When people live and work under the same roof, staying silent about attitude problems may keep the peace for a while, but it only delays an inevitable conflict, and when that conflict finally shows up, it often looks bigger than it really is.

The benefit of clear and open communication

Most household employer-helper tensions can be avoided with early, direct conversations. Set clear, specific expectations from the start, including food arrangements, shared items, and daily routines, so both sides know what is allowed and what is not.

Regular check-ins also help keep things on track, such as having a short, calm discussion that can reset misunderstandings before habits become a big problem. Being clear about meal arrangements, limits, and personal space often prevents misunderstandings from building further over time.

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Open communication and mutual respect make daily life smoother as clear house rules reduce friction and help both sides feel secure in their roles. In short, small conversations done early are easier than difficult ones done late.

Read related: When ‘three meals a day’ isn’t so simple: How food, boundaries, and assumptions shape employer–helper relationships in Singapore

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