// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, March 22, 2026
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Domestic Helpers
3 min.Read

Singapore employer seeks guidance after helper asks for additional benefits beyond agreement

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: An employer has sparked an online discussion after sharing her uncertainty over how to handle her domestic helper’s request for additional benefits beyond what was initially agreed upon.

In a post on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group on Friday (Mar 20), the employer explained that she already provides what she considers essential daily items for her helper. These include coffee, shampoo, soap, a toothbrush, and toothpaste.

However, she said her helper recently asked for an extra food allowance and sanitary pads after learning that a friend’s employer provides these benefits.

In response, the employer told her, “I already provide what I believe are sufficient basic needs, and that I treat her well here. I also prefer not to compare with her friend, as she is working with expatriate families and may have different arrangements (including salary), which are sometimes supported by their companies.”

She added that she has come across discussions in expatriate wives’ groups where even specific brands of coffee, sanitary pads, or tampons provided to helpers are talked about. According to her, such practices can sometimes lead helpers who have worked in those households to develop higher expectations.

See also  Maid says she's forced to renew her contract of $693 salary with "half day off" a month because her employer refused to provide release papers

“I feel that this kind of treatment can sometimes make helpers who have worked in such households expect more than what is reasonably provided, and if we don’t provide it, the helper complains and says you are bad or stingy just because I don’t provide S$10-20 pads per month and an extra food allowance of S$100-200 per month.”

Seeking guidance, the employer asked others in the group whether there were any official guidelines, such as from the Ministry of Manpower, that clarified what employers are required to provide. She also invited others to share their experiences.

“I would [also] like to ask what you provide for your helper each month, aside from comfortable accommodation, 3 meals a day, enough rest time, and off days.”

“I only provide the basic stuff.”

In the comments, several employers shared their own arrangements.

One shared, “I provide my helper’s needs, and she is free to eat anything at home, including chocolates and delicacies from overseas. No food allowance; she eats what we eat. She can cook or buy bread for breakfast. We have one food wallet I always place in the living room, and she just takes money to buy food if we run out. No questions asked.”

See also  Employer wants to give a list of deep cleaning chores to their maid during family holidays, asks "Will she be angry I'm going to enjoy my holiday while she has to work?"

Another commented, “I provided basic shampoo, shower, toothpaste, toothbrush, sanitary pads, coffee, biscuits, and snacks for her since she’s fresh and with a loan. After her loan ends, I intend to stop the sanitary pads.”

A third added, “I only provide the basic stuff—soap, shampoo, toothbrush & toothpaste. My helper eats with us at the same table at the same time. Other toiletries she buys for herself. I don’t pamper my helper nor spoil the market. She’s been with me for 8 years now.”

Some, meanwhile, chimed in to air their frustrations. One wrote, “Is it just me, or are helpers getting increasingly entitled lately? Mine expects me to pay for her EZ-Link and prepaid top-ups and even wants me to treat her to Mala, chocolate, and crackers! I had to remind her, I hired a helper, I didn’t adopt a daughter.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers are required to provide adequate accommodation and food, including three meals a day. Living conditions should include proper ventilation, safety, privacy, and sufficient space. Employers are also expected to provide basic household and personal items such as a mattress, pillow, blanket, and toiletries like soap, shampoo, a toothbrush, and toothpaste.

See also  Local actor commits sexual harrasment against maid, thanks God after out-of-court settlement

Read also: ‘I am tired, boss’: Singapore employee worn down by layoffs, rising workload and PIP threat

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

‘I’m not looking for someone I need to baby’: Singapore employer exhausted by sensitive maid’s behaviour at home

SINGAPORE: An employer has shared her frustration online, saying she feels increasingly worn out trying to manage a sensitive domestic helper who has been with the family for just two months.
Singapore News

Why a fitness influencer left Dubai for Singapore, calling her old life “safe but suffocating”

Moving to Singapore to Dubai made one woman feel alive again, she says in an IG video

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘I’m not looking for someone I need to baby’: Singapore employer exhausted by sensitive maid’s behaviour at home

SINGAPORE: An employer has shared her frustration online, saying she feels increasingly worn out trying to manage a sensitive domestic helper who has been with the family for just two months.

Why a fitness influencer left Dubai for Singapore, calling her old life “safe but suffocating”

Moving to Singapore to Dubai made one woman feel alive again, she says in an IG video

‘Experienced’ domestic helpers not always reliable, says Singapore employer after spending S$1,000 a month

SINGAPORE: An employer is warning others not to be misled by domestic helpers who say they have decades of experience, after her own disappointing encounters.

No change in happiness: Singapore stands out in latest global report

According to the latest Ipsos study, Malaysians report higher levels of happiness this year, with an increase of 5% from 2025. Similar increases are seen across most Southeast Asian countries, exce...

Business

“I’m unable to save except from my bonus”: Singaporeans vent about the ‘leeching’ cost of living and the mental toll of the corporate race

It matters because the pressures in Singapore—high living costs, limited savings, and constant hustle—mirror struggles many readers face, prompting them to question whether success is truly worth t...

‘Should I stay?’ — Man conflicted about quitting job after decent appraisal

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who had been set on handing in his resignation has admitted he is now having second thoughts after receiving a performance grade that is “slightly above average. ”

Job interviews are a 2-way street, but many applicants still fail to ask enough questions

According to a Business Insider piece, Michael Janssen, GM of Hilton Singapore, says what annoys him about people interviewing for jobs is that they don't ask enough questions

How do you deal with a sibling who won’t help at home? Singaporean man asks after months of frustration

A 22-year-old Singaporean turned to Reddit to vent his frustration and seek advice after months of dealing with his 20-year-old sister, who refuses to contribute to household chores and appears to ...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //