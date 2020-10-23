- Advertisement -

Singapore—A trip to the newly-opened Changi Jurassic Mile near Terminal 4 did not end well for one family, as their domestic helper sustained an injury when she was hit on the head by a flying golf ball.

On Thursday evening (Oct 22), netizen Derek Yap wrote in a Facebook post that he brought his household, including his helper, to the new attraction.

As they walked through the exhibit, he heard a “loud thud” and saw his helper on her knees on the ground, as something had hit her on the head.

“When we were walking past the 2 Parasaurolophus exhibit (Zone J). A loud thud was heard before I turn (sic) around and see my helper dropping on her knees onto the floor. She held her head and started crying. That was when we realised she was hit by a golf ball from Tanah Merah Country Club . The golf course was literally right beside the exhibit, along the entire Changi Jurassic Mile.”

Fortunately, a security officer from Certis Cisco alerted her supervisor to the incident at once, who quickly came over. An ambulance was also called to the scene, which also came immediately to “the Tanah Merah end of the walkway.”

When the doctor checked on the helper, it was conformed that she had sustained a head injury with bruising, and advised the family to monitor the helpers condition at home, as a hospital stay could take them hours.

“Thankfully my helper is fine so far,” wrote Mr Yap.

He added that he had gotten to talk to a Changi Airport Group’s Arrival Experience manager, who was present at the time of the incident, and who told them that when the pathway was being built, they had pointed out the possibility that passers-by may get hit by flying golf balls.

But they added that the upper management from Tanah Merah Country Club Garden Course had assured them that because of the wind direction, golf balls would not hit the public, thus eliminating the need for safety nettings to be built.

Mr Yap also wrote that he was told that his helper getting hit by a flying golf ball from Tanah Merah Country Club was the first incident of that nature, although it “will be up for discussion if they need to put anything in place.”

He added, “I am sharing this so that people are aware, I can’t imagine how it will turn out if the golf ball were to hit my kids or any other children or elderly who will be there every single day.

At (sic) the mean time, I would suggest those cycling to keep their helmets on. And those walking with kids to have umbrellas opened. That is until some sort of protection is put in placed.”

He also asked for readers of the post to share it for the sake of protecting those who may want to visit Changi Jurassic Mile. —/TISG

