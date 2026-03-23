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Domestic Helpers
3 min.Read

Helper distracted by her phone during childcare, leaves the stove on

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A helper who constantly uses her phone while caring for her employer’s child might seem like a small problem, but beneath those actions lies a bigger one, as daily small bad habits usually grow into major conflicts in homes later on.

According to an earlier report by The Independent Singapore (Jan 25), the employer had already set up a clear rule for her helper: Phone use was not allowed during work hours, especially when caring for children. Calls to family were permitted only after work, yet the helper kept her phone close, even during tasks that required her full attention.

The frustration on both parties built up over time, and there were signs of distraction on the helper’s part. She even left the stove unattended, and household items were broken. The employer felt taken for granted. On the surface, it reads like carelessness, but that is only half the story.

Phone link to home and family

For many helpers, a phone is more than a distraction; it is their link to home and family. Many are away from their children and families for long periods, so a quick message or call can provide comfort during long workdays.

See also  'I eat my employer's food leftovers even if it's a month old' — Maid says, but 'they still ask me why all the food finished so fast'

However, this does not excuse unsafe behaviour. Watching a child requires full attention; a rule that seems simple to one side yet feels harder to follow for the other. This is where tension starts between the employer and the helper.

Most employer–helper conflicts do not explode overnight. They grow slowly. A rule is given once, a reminder is skipped, a minor breach is ignored, and then it’s repeated over and over.

Over time, both sides form their own version of the story. The employer sees repeated disregard. The helper may see unclear ground limits or inconsistent enforcement. By the time it all surfaces, it feels like a major problem, even though it almost always began with something small and manageable.

Outside feedback vs behind-closed-door real-life dynamics

Most feedback from outsiders would suggest that employers be strict or let go of their helpers. That advice is not wrong when the child’s safety is at stake. Childcare indeed leaves no room for distraction. If any form of irresponsible behaviour doesn’t change, employers do have the right to act.

See also  Employer says her maid has been stealing ‘cash and items’ from the household, asks if she should ‘give her a chance or send her back’

However, real-life home situations are not something others outside them can fully see or understand. Relationships behind closed doors are an ongoing process. They involve some amount of trust, a little adjustment, and daily interaction.

A single conversation rarely fixes a repeated problematic behaviour. Guidelines need to be clear, consistent, repeated, checked, rechecked, and followed through on.

Alignment with expectations and responsibilities

This case is less about phone use but more about alignment with expectations and responsibility.

Employers may assume helpers will adapt quickly to household routines. Helpers may assume employers will be flexible about their daily habits. When those assumptions clash, friction starts.

Stating household rules to a helper without being fully clear about what’s expected of them in terms of responsibility is unlikely to work well for all parties involved. Therefore, it is essential to make sure both sides understand and agree on them in practice from the very beginning.

Small issues should be treated early

The lesson learned here is that small issues should be treated early, before they get totally out of control. Set clear rules from the start. Explain the reasons, especially for child safety. Check the level of understanding of what was discussed, not just getting the helper to blindly agree to everything said.

See also  ‘Doesn’t add up’: Employer says maid asked to go home but was later found still in SG

Then, reinforce consistently, not occasionally. Address problems fast, not after frustration builds. Most importantly, keep communication open and ongoing—not just one talk but many small ones.

Because in most homes, it is not the big problems that break everything apart. It is the small, repeated ones that were left unchecked.

Read related: What happens when helper habits don’t match employer needs in Singapore homes

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