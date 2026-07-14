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Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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(Photo: 8world News )
Singapore News
1 min.Read

BTS to have a concert in Singapore at year-end; businesses rush to profit from fan boom such as a BTS-themed yacht party

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The world-renowned South Korean idol group BTS is set to perform in Singapore for four days at the end of the year. With this, local and foreign fans are not just the ones who are anticipating the festivities of the event; businesses have also been seizing this opportunity to celebrate with the fans as they launch BTS-themed activities for everyone to enjoy as early as now.

Recently, an organiser held a BTS-themed yacht party, and it was attended by a large number of ARMY fans all over the city. Surprisingly, all 100 tickets, priced at $128 each, were sold out, as reported by 8world News

According to the organisers of the event, this themed party had achieved an unexpected result for their business.

For them, having this kind of activity is not only a good way to increase their profits, but they also gain new friends and potential customers at the same time. The organisers further admitted that this event opened up a whole new customer base for them.

“We were prepared to take photos for them, but then we found out that they actually get to know each other, make friends, and then help each other take photos,” they said. 

An expert in the marketing field claimed that involving the fans, understanding their market, and knowing what they want as customers is a great way to co-create. Moreover, these kinds of events help generate excitement for the upcoming concerts, allowing fans to connect even more before their favourite artists arrive. 

In similar news, the hospitality industry is also gearing up for a surge in visitors for the BTS concerts, as accommodation demand and flight searches climb ahead of the highly anticipated shows.

Some properties are also planning BTS-themed merchandise and fan-focused activities, while others are increasing manpower across customer service, housekeeping and engineering teams to ensure they can handle the expected surge in guests.

Read more about the news story here.

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