Help, the taxi uncle peeed during our ride. He’s old, should I launch a complaint or just let it pass?

A local Reddit user recently crowdsourced for help after experiencing something very unusual. A cab picked up u/LemonCrisis, who was on their way to Harbourfront, a ride he described as short. The taxi uncle then asked the passenger where he wanted to be dropped off.

“Right after that, he unbuckled his pants, grabbed a plastic bag, and continued driving,” the post author wrote, adding that after around half a minute, he could hear and smell the uncle urinating.

The cabby explained that he couldn’t hold it in anymore.

“Should I launch a complaint or just let it pass since he’s just an old man?” the post author asked, explaining that there had been a petrol station that he passed around the same time the cabby urinated. The post author told the uncle it was okay to have said he needed the toilet, “but he kept insisting bo bian (no choice).

“At the end of the ride, I didn’t want to give cash, so I opted for Paywave, and he wasn’t apologetic in any way, not even a paiseh,” the post author added in later comments.

“The whole situation really shook me up a bit. It’s easy to say let it pass when you haven’t experienced it yourself. I get that the driver is human and nature called, but…

On the other hand, I find no joy in having someone lose their source of income. But I also have to think about the next passenger; the whole situation was pretty dangerous (and vile).”

He added that while he does not want the cabby to lose his source of income, he wishes that he had told him he needed to use the restroom before their ride, or the cabby would have urinated before picking him up.

The top commenter came from a Reddit user who said that they’ve been on cab rides before when the cabby stopped to use the bathroom, but always afterwards offered a discount to compensate for the passenger’s delay.

Many were surprisingly sympathetic toward the cabby, whom they suspect to have health issues.

“Poor dude probably has incontinence. I am sure no one in their right mind would wanna do that. That being said, still sorry to OP for having to go through that.“

“If he really cannot tahan, he could’ve asked you if it was okay to stop by a petrol station. I’ve experienced this before, and it was late at night. And I’m female, btw. My friend had dropped off first, and coincidentally, we were near a petrol station. He asked me if it was ok if he went to the toilet. I said, ‘Sure, go ahead.’ He quickly left, crossed the road, and came back in about 5 minutes,” added another.

A few encouraged the post author to file a complaint or at least write to the taxi company, so that they can find out what’s going on with the driver. /TISG

