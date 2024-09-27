SINGAPORE: Getting your own home in land-scarce Singapore is not the easiest thing in the world, and when young couples finally get word regarding their BTO, it’s probably one of the best days of their lives.

However, if a couple breaks up, this can cause a lot of complications.

This is exactly what happened to a woman who went on Reddit for help concerning the steps that she needed to take.

The woman wrote that she had looked for answers online but could not find them.

She and her former boyfriend chose a flat last year and paid the S$2,000 option fee.

But, after six years together, they broke up after he cheated on her.

Fortunately, they have yet to make a down payment on the flat. While the HDB has given them a grant, they haven’t received it in their CPF yet and they’ve not got any notification from the HDB.

She broke up with her boyfriend after he took up with another woman he met at work, who sent her a direct message on Instagram about their affair.

She wondered what she needs to do now, asking if she and her partner should go to the HDB together and whether there were papers they need to sign to indicate that they are forfeiting their flat.

“I want to get this over and done with ASAP before the grant comes in because I don’t want anything to do with him anymore (afraid the grant may cause us to communicate more & meet more often to settle this with HDB).”

Many commenters were helpful and sympathetic, and one told her that all she needed to do was to go to the HDB website and simply cancel their application.

Another told her that since they had not signed the Sales and Purchase Agreement, the S$2000 they paid would be forfeited.

She will also not be allowed to apply for a BTO for one year, and will not be given priority after this period since she and her partner have already given up a flat.

Others reassured her that her case is pretty common.

“Take it as paying $2k to avoid a bomb. You most definitely don’t want to live the rest of your life with someone like that,” one advised her.

Others agreed, congratulating her on dodging a “mega bullet”.

Forfeiting the S$2000 would also mean minimal contact with her ex, which she said she wanted anyway. /TISG

