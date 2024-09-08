;
SG man’s flyer ad says, “looking for someone to BTO with me” — Singaporeans poke fun and get creative on what “BTO” actually means

September 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media on Friday (Sept 6) to share a rather intriguing flyer he stumbled upon, which seems to be a unique attempt to find a Build-to-Order (BTO) partner.

In a post on the Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore,’ Mr Wang Everleigh uploaded a photo of this flyer, which had been plastered on a wall. He captioned it with, “Wow, saw this flyer.”

The message on the flyer reads, “Hi, I’m looking for someone to BTO with me.” It then lists specific preferences for potential co-applicants, including being ‘easygoing and friendly’ and a ‘woman aged 21 to 35.’ 

At the bottom of the flyer, there’s also a contact number for “Don”. Though the exact location of this quirky flyer remains a mystery, the background hints that it might be in a bustling market or a lively shopping area. 

Photo: FB/Complaint Singapore

Singaporeans were quick to joke about the unconventional method, with some suggesting it’s a creative solution to Singapore’s high housing demand. One individual said, “He got 7 women messaging him. It’s new kind of speed dating!”

Another commented, “You all laugh here but it was effective and he has gotten 7 replies.” A third individual quipped, “Lol. He should choose 50 above, easier to find.” 

A fourth joked, BTO! Book Trip Overseas? Bond Together Obsessively? Bring your Outings?

In Singapore, finding a BTO partner can feel as crucial as finding a life partner, given the lengthy waiting times and the commitment to apply for a flat together. 

Whether the man’s approach will become a trend or remain a one-off case remains to be seen, but it certainly highlights the lengths some might go to navigate the challenges of Singapore’s housing landscape. 

