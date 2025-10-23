‘Help, I’ve been unemployed since graduating in June. What should I do?’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought advice on the platform for an issue facing many new graduates these days—getting a job.

While they’ve been applying for jobs since they graduated a few months ago, u/La-tom wrote in their post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Wednesday (Oct 22) that they’re barely even getting interviews at the moment.

“I only have one internship in the industry I am most interested in (software engineering). I’m not looking at a high-paying job, I just genuinely like software engineering.”

The post author admitted that part of the problem is that they only started applying in August, because they had tried to “build more projects, etc, so I can move into CS jobs from EEE.” They now feel that sets them “even more behind” because “applications these days seem to target more towards people with a lot of job experience, 3 to 5 years minimum.”

They then went on to ask for advice as to what to do, if they should “continue grinding LeetCode questions and working on side projects.”

A Reddit user commenting on the post told them that “Starting your job hunt in August is really, really late. You should have started it the previous August, but you’re not fully cooked yet; there are still companies hiring. Plus, there’s the GRIT thing you can try.”

This is in reference to Workforce Singapore’s Graduate Industry Traineeships Programme, which offers three- to six-month traineeship opportunities across various sectors.

“For now, unless your projects are raking in lots of daily users/revenue, I’d say focus more on LeetCode, system design, and behavioural prep. It may also be good to revisit your resume and really steer it towards SWE. Also, get your resume critiqued honestly at r/EngineeringResumes,” the commenter added helpfully.

Another appeared to echo this advice, writing, “Junior positions are limited now with a lot of competition. Why would anyone hire a non-CS student as SWE unless they were desperate? If you’re serious about SWE, you can consider trying for internships with a transition to a full-time job in the same company. Alternatively, you can consider a masters in CS.”

“Projects can help with passing screening. Reading, LeetCode, & behavioural questions practice can help you pass interview rounds. It definitely is tougher since you’re not from there. Focus on 1 project. Heard NCS still looking for interns,” advised another.

Others encouraged the post author to just keep going.

“Keep applying, dude. It’s a tough market, but keep going. Meantime, explore side hustles,” wrote one.

“Every day, try to message people with hiring capacity on LinkedIn. Target to apply 15 jobs a DAY. Create multiple sets of CV for SWE, analyst, or whatever office jobs. Now going on year-end. If u don’t secure one soon. It will be maybe early 2026, then you’ll find work,” another added. /TISG

