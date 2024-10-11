SINGAPORE: A woman who’ll be getting married this year wrote that she had no bridesmaids for her wedding, wondering if this would be awkward.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a 30-year-old Reddit user explained that in contrast, her fiance will have five of his best friends as his “best man”.

She wrote that when she was in secondary school, she used to have three best friends, but they went to different schools and lost touch. And while she made two more good friends later on, this ended “due to dramas here and there”.

It hasn’t been easy to make friends because she’s shy and introverted and doesn’t like going out after work as she just wants to rest.

Her main concern is things getting “weird or awkward” in videos and photos if she has no bridesmaids. They’re not having a gatecrash and her sister will be helping out with other wedding plans.

The post from u/Accomplished_Cap3384 has received a lot of attention from many Reddit users, and some women have even volunteered to step in as her bridesmaids.

One wrote that she’s a little on the plump side, but that would actually be flattering to the bride when they are beside each other in photos. She added that she would accept food as payment and hoped there would be free-flowing Prosecco at the wedding.

Another woman wrote she wouldn’t mind helping out as well and added that there should be a group for women in their 30s who want to make friends.

A woman who is also shy and introverted and who only went to the Registry of Marriages and had lunch with family on her wedding also volunteered.

A commenter who helped her friend plan a wedding also volunteered, as did another who described herself as a short-haired 37-year-old Caucasian-looking Singaporean woman.

A male commenter even said he’d put on a dress to help out.

The bride thanked the volunteers but added that she wasn’t really looking for bridesmaids, just for advice so their photos and videos did not look awkward. After she made this clear, commenters still volunteered to be her friend or to start a friend group for women their age.

One jokingly suggested that the couple should ask some of the groomsmen to wear dresses, but more seriously said that maybe there should be fewer male attendants.

Another wrote that if the post author’s sister would be her lone bridesmaid, she could wear a suit to match the men.

Some commenters, however, encouraged the bride to do her own thing, adding that she doesn’t need to follow tradition since it will be her special day, anyway. /TISG

