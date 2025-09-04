Help, how do I convince my mum to stop getting scammed by MLM companies?

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform seeking advice on how to convince their mother to stop being scammed by MLM—or multilevel marketing—companies.

In a post on Wednesday (Sept 3) on r/askSingapore, u/kangol- wrote that her mum had seen one “MLM company that specialises in heating mattresses and shapewear. The mum spent S$5,700 on a mattress that the post author found to be thin, and S$2,000 on two pieces of shapewear.

The post author claimed that the sales agents “sweet-talked” her “naive” mum into making those pricey purchases, telling the mum that “the mattress will heal all sorts of illnesses and the shapewear will slim them down without working out.”

“I’d rather she use the money for 4D/Toto or even the casinos,” they wrote, adding that they’ve tried their best to convince their mum not to buy the items since they are scams, even showing her proof and online reviews.

Unfortunately, she bought the items anyway and claimed that the reviews were fake.

“OMG…she’s only in her 50s… why is she just so naive and falling for these scams?” the post author asked, adding that even her grandmother “has way more common sense than her”.

Commenters on the post have been sympathetic to u/kangol-, with some even writing about the people in their lives who also buy into MLM schemes.

Others told the post author that it will be an uphill climb to get their mum to change her mind.

“Humans will believe whatever they want to believe, even in spite of reality. If reasoning with people can actually work, then there wouldn’t be any cults, casinos, or scam calls anymore. The only way for them to break out of their false bubble is to change their internal belief system. There are ways to subtly influence the way they feel inside. But need utmost patience,” wrote one.

“I told my mum countless times, but she just got deeper into it. Into three MLMs now. Three!!! One essential oil, one household good, and some shapewear thing as well. When confronting her, she just says it’s her side business from her main business (neighbourhood salon lol typical I know).

“Getting them away is impossible unless you cut all connections and the source of money that’s going in each month. Even then, how are you going to manage the said ‘friendships’ she has come to enjoy during her break times?” another asked.

“No mum listens to their son/daughter giving them advice. You need to figure out who she listens to. It may be her neighbour, friend, somebody who can persuade her, or apply peer pressure, or stage an intervention, or counselling, or lovingly command her into agreeing.

“The purchases are the sign of her agency – don’t try to take it away from her, or make her feel stupid with your body language, exasperation, etc. — that will be counterproductive,” advised a third.

Another Reddit user, however, had a different piece of advice: “In the case of MLM, the old Chinese saying is 三人成虎, meaning you can be convinced that a dog is a tiger if enough people are lying to you.

“Your mother has been influenced by people with no good intentions. Find out who those people are and get them out of your mother’s life. You can invite he/she to dinner or something, say that you wanna thank them for helping your mother, then warn them to stay away from your mother when you are alone with them. Most people will be scared off. Lastly and most importantly. Please report on those companies selling those products to CASE. There’s a Singapore advertising association, also. Make a police report if possible.” /TISG

