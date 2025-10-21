// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: SGRV
Featured NewsSingapore News
1 min.Read

‘Helmet can also fly’ — Motorcycle passenger’s helmet fell off while riding, netizen stated it can kill someone

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A motorcycle passenger did not fasten his helmet properly, and it unfortunately fell on the road during the ride. In a video uploaded on social media, it was seen that the male passenger in the back seat whose helmet fell off kept informing the male driver about the situation. The driver eventually stopped on the left side of the road, after being aware of the incident. 

As the video circulated online, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about what happened. One netizen commented that helmets on the head can also fly. 

Another netizen expressed that the incident was very dangerous, and this is supported by one comment declaring: “It’s gonna get someone killed…” 

“This pillion rider thinks that wearing a helmet is a hindrance. Therefore, he does not take care to have it correctly secured. He does not believe in his own safety,” one more comment remarked. 

Proper helmet usage in Singapore

As stated in Singapore’s Road Traffic Act, all motorcycle riders and passengers, also called pillion riders, must wear a protective helmet that is approved by the Deputy Commissioner of Police to meet the official safety standards when riding. Moreover, a motorcycle rider is not allowed to carry a passenger unless he/she is wearing an approved helmet. 

See also  Morning Digest, Jan 7

Additionally, it is illegal in Singapore to import, sell, or have for sale any helmet that is not approved by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, and these approved helmets are listed publicly. 

Anyone who does not wear an approved helmet as a motorcycle driver or a pillion passenger can be fined up to S$1,000 or be imprisoned for up to 3 months. More so, if offenders are caught once again, the fine can increase to $2,000, and imprisonment may be up to 6 months. Also, selling or possessing unapproved helmets by the Deputy Commissioner of Police will result in similar fines and imprisonment. 

Through these regulations, it aims to ensure the safety of motorcycle riders and passengers. These rules also keep unauthorised helmets off the market. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Featured News

Singaporean shares grandfather’s letters from 1970s when he tried to get a bigger HDB flat

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user gave a fascinating peek...
Property

China home prices extend decline in September despite easing measures

CHINA: China’s property prices fell further in September, with...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

China home prices extend decline in September despite easing measures

CHINA: China’s property prices fell further in September, with...

ST Engineering and Siemens Energy secure second contract for floating power plant in Dominican Republic

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering’s Marine business and Siemens Energy have...

Expert flags ‘hundreds of billions’ in losses from AWS outage that affected Reddit, Snapchat, Fortnite, and more

The recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage would “easily...

Village Hotel Sentosa assists in police investigations after Taiwanese guest claims his S$3K was stolen by housekeeping staff

SINGAPORE: Village Hotel Sentosa is working with Singapore police...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //