‘Helmet can also fly’ — Motorcycle passenger’s helmet fell off while riding, netizen stated it can kill someone

SINGAPORE: A motorcycle passenger did not fasten his helmet properly, and it unfortunately fell on the road during the ride. In a video uploaded on social media, it was seen that the male passenger in the back seat whose helmet fell off kept informing the male driver about the situation. The driver eventually stopped on the left side of the road, after being aware of the incident.

As the video circulated online, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about what happened. One netizen commented that helmets on the head can also fly.

Another netizen expressed that the incident was very dangerous, and this is supported by one comment declaring: “It’s gonna get someone killed…”

“This pillion rider thinks that wearing a helmet is a hindrance. Therefore, he does not take care to have it correctly secured. He does not believe in his own safety,” one more comment remarked.

Proper helmet usage in Singapore

As stated in Singapore’s Road Traffic Act, all motorcycle riders and passengers, also called pillion riders, must wear a protective helmet that is approved by the Deputy Commissioner of Police to meet the official safety standards when riding. Moreover, a motorcycle rider is not allowed to carry a passenger unless he/she is wearing an approved helmet.

Additionally, it is illegal in Singapore to import, sell, or have for sale any helmet that is not approved by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, and these approved helmets are listed publicly.

Anyone who does not wear an approved helmet as a motorcycle driver or a pillion passenger can be fined up to S$1,000 or be imprisoned for up to 3 months. More so, if offenders are caught once again, the fine can increase to $2,000, and imprisonment may be up to 6 months. Also, selling or possessing unapproved helmets by the Deputy Commissioner of Police will result in similar fines and imprisonment.

Through these regulations, it aims to ensure the safety of motorcycle riders and passengers. These rules also keep unauthorised helmets off the market.