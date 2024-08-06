SINGAPORE: In a remarkable turnaround, IT administrator Kenny Lee, 45, diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, has seen a significant improvement in his health since enrolling in the Healthier SG initiative.

This preventive healthcare program, launched in July 2023, has already attracted over 960,000 participants, showcasing its growing popularity and effectiveness.

Mr Lee, like many others, was accustomed to receiving traditional advice from his general practitioner (GP) about managing his condition. However, his journey took a positive turn when he was referred to a health coaching service through Healthier SG.

The consultants engaged him in comprehensive discussions about his lifestyle, diet, and the necessary changes to enhance his well-being.

Healthier SG Initiative

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has described the enrollment surge as “encouraging progress,” with a 10 per cent increase from May to July. Notably, about 60 per cent of the current enrollees are seniors aged 60 and above, highlighting the program’s appeal to the elderly population.

Healthier SG is designed to empower individuals by offering free annual check-ups, vaccinations, and health screenings. It encourages participants to partner with a family clinic and take proactive steps towards better health.

Mr Lee, now more active and with lower average blood sugar levels, is a testament to the initiative’s success. He has improved his health and aims to share his knowledge with friends and colleagues who are facing similar health challenges.

The scheme’s expansion is on the horizon, with plans to include more care protocols from early 2025, addressing conditions such as stable ischaemic heart disease and stroke.

This comprehensive approach is lauded by healthcare professionals like Dr. Alvin Neo, who sees the benefits for both doctors and patients. He notes that the scheme has led to a slight increase in patient numbers, partly due to GP clinics’ more affordable chronic disease medications.

Madam Ng Kwee Choon, a 77-year-old part-time cleaner, is another beneficiary. She has been able to access cheaper medication for her knee issues and high blood pressure, making it easier for her to manage her health.

A Step in the Right Direction

Despite GP clinics’ administrative challenges, there is a consensus that Healthier SG is a step in the right direction.

However, experts like Professor Teo Yik Ying emphasize the need to reach those who have not yet enrolled, as they may be in the greatest need of health support.

He also advocates for including dental health and extending the program to all age groups to foster healthy lifestyle habits from a young age. As Healthier SG continues to evolve, it promises to be a beacon of hope for many, offering a personalized pathway to better health and well-being.

