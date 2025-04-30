‘He responded with integrity’: S’poreans want to give Andre Low a chance after apology for leaked messages

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) candidate Andre Low publicly apologised on Wednesday (April 30) after old messages from a private Telegram chat with his business school classmates were leaked on Facebook and Reddit.

In the messages, some of which dated back to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Low swore about a number of issues, ranging from the civil service to fighter jets — and a resident he called regarding Meet-The-People Session work. Acknowledging that he made “completely inappropriate” remarks, the WP candidate for Jalan Kayu SMC wrote, “I am not proud of the way I expressed my views, and I am deeply sorry for the language I used.”

He also wrote, “It was in a different stage of my life. But regardless of the setting, there is no excuse for using such language or making disparaging comments about anyone, especially those who have placed their trust in me.” Mr Low particularly apologised to Jalan Kayu SMC residents, saying that he takes full responsibility for his past actions.

The reactions to Mr Low’s apology have been largely positive, with many approving of the way he handled the situation.

One netizen wrote that, unlike some even senior officials, “Andre responded with integrity: he apologized, took responsibility, and made no excuses. He didn’t deflect or hide—he faced the issue head-on.”

They made the case for Mr Low to be given a chance to serve Jalan Kayu residents, writing, “Andre Low deserves better. He showed humility, character, and the willingness to be accountable… If this is the standard we demand of opposition candidates, shouldn’t we demand even more from the ruling party?”

Several commenters wrote that venting in a private group chat is something most people have done, and Mr Low should not be penalised for it, many years later.

“So Andre used vulgarities in a private chat. Who doesn’t and who hasn’t? I probably said a few inappropriate things in private chats yesterday itself! And do we really want a situation where all our private conversations are made public? I know I don’t. And who are these people who have never made/do not make silly remarks? I would love to see their own WhatsApp/Telegram!”

“Such attacks are really quite lame,” added Prof Walid Abdullah, reflecting the opinion of numerous commenters that Mr Low is under attack as he is considered to be a strong challenger to the People’s Action Party’s Ng Chee Meng, who is hoping to return to Parliament with a win at Jalan Kayu. The WP candidate has been critical about Mr Ng’s involvement in last year’s blocked NTUC Income-Allianz deal.

“They thought they were cooking with this leak, save it for right near election day some more. 2020 wants its cancel culture back,” a Reddit user wrote wryly.

Veteran journalist Bertha Henson asked: “Have we descended to this? Complaining about people using swear words in private conversation as unfit for political office? No matter who Andre Low swore at, whether at a resident or a civil servant, or a company in his private conversations, I would think this pales in comparison with the SILENCE emanating from his opposite number in Jalan Kayu over a far more important issue. Ng Chee Meng has put up a rather lame response on how he handled the Income-Allianz deal and seems intent on zipping his lips.”

One commenter asked, “Are people more worried about a person having a potty mouth than the lack of accountability to decisions that have a great impact on our country? Like the NTUC income/Alliance affair, like the 2% GST that supercharged inflation? And really – wasn’t a PAP speaker of parliament caught IN PARLIAMENT dropping an F bomb too? Or have we forgotten already? Wah Lao pot calling kettle black.”

Another chimed in to say, “Get real la Singaporeans. Do we really want to chastise public figures for saying ****? Do we want to do this to a Singaporean after he took a leap of faith to step up for a cause that many of us do not have the ***** to even consider? We can do better la.” /TISG

