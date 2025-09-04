‘He laughed at my job and called me “undateable” — all because I don’t have a degree’: Singaporean woman asks if all guys are like this

SINGAPORE: Dating in today’s world can be tough, but nothing prepares you for a date that turns into an unexpected critique of your life choices.

One woman recently shared her experience online after going on a date with a man who mocked her for having only a technical diploma. He didn’t stop there; he also criticised her lower earning potential and claimed that “no guy wants to date girls who don’t have good jobs or good salaries”.

Upset, she turned to Reddit to ask, “Is this normal? Do all guys think like this?”

The responses came in fast, were candid, and extremely supportive.

What’s “normal” anyway?

Let’s address the main issue: No, it’s not “normal” to mock someone’s education or career path, especially on a date. As one commenter said: “The part where he made fun isn’t normal. Obviously, that’s just unnecessarily cruel.”

Dating comes with expectations—everyone has preferences. Some people want partners with similar education or comparable financial goals. But those preferences don’t give anyone the right to belittle someone else’s choices.

One netizen explained it well: “Some guys might not want to be with a partner knowing they will bring in 75-80% of the income. This is reasonable. The wrong part is when he belittles you about it.”

Double standards & social norms

Others pointed out the gendered double standard that often appears in these discussions.

If a woman prefers to date a man with a solid financial background, society often calls her “pragmatic” or “smart”. But when a man expresses a similar preference, especially in a rude way, it feels different—especially when it comes across as a personal attack.

One commenter noted: “If the genders were reversed, people would call the girl pragmatic. That’s a double standard. People can have their own opinions and preferences. The wrong part is when he belittles you.”

Judgment vs disrespect

Everyone has the right to their dating preferences. But there’s a clear line between having standards and being disrespectful. One response put it clearly: “That is beyond just judgment—that sounds like intentionally burning bridges and being rude. I’m sorry.”

It’s one thing to realise you’re not compatible with someone based on long-term goals. It’s another to turn that difference into a way to feel superior.

A lucky escape

Sometimes, the best thing to do is simply walk away. As one commenter wisely said: “You dodged a bullet.”

Dating isn’t about impressing someone who doesn’t respect your efforts—it’s about finding someone who values your journey, whether that includes a technical diploma, a PhD, or anything in between.

Another commenter added some humour: “All kinds of people out there. Wait until you know them better and learn about their quirks; that’ll be eye-opening. Just move on and don’t focus on one bad example.”

So, do all guys think like that?

Short answer: No.

Long answer: There will always be people who judge—based on income, education, height, or even how you pronounce “GIF.” But mutual respect is essential. The moment someone starts mocking your life path, that’s your cue to leave.

Moral lesson? A diploma doesn’t define your worth. But how someone treats you absolutely shows theirs.