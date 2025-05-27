HDB residents at Bukit Batok lose sleep over noisy late-night litterbugs

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A group of people is reportedly bothering residents with their loud noises at night at a Housing & Development Board (HDB) block at Bukit Batok. A Tuesday morning (May 27) report in Shin Min Daily News said that not only does the group that gathers at the void deck of the block at night bother others with their noise, they also leave alcohol bottles and other types of rubbish, such a food packaging, in their wake.

This is not a new problem for the residents of Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, who first encountered the issue last year. Unfortunately, the laughing and talking that the group does at night is so loud that it becomes challenging for people nearby to sleep, one 60-year-old resident told the Chinese daily.

“They talked and laughed loudly, and when they left, the ground was full of cigarette butts, wine bottles, food packaging and other garbage,” the report quotes him as saying, expressing concerns over cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

Evidence of the nightly gatherings was also seen by a journalist from Shin Min Daily News, including alcohol and soft drink bottles, cups, and plastic bags. Worse yet, there were also cigarette butts scattered in the vicinity of the void deck.

Although both the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Chua Chu Kang Town Council have put up signs in the area reminding people not to litter, the problem appears to persist. Both signs carry warnings of enforcement action for those who refuse to comply, with the notice from the Town Council saying that first-time violators are required to pay as much as $1,000 in fines, and those who persist in offending could be issued a Corrective Work Order (CWO).

Moreover, the Town Council told Mustshare News that it has referred the issue to the police and is closely monitoring the situation.

Netizens commenting on the issue underlined the need for close surveillance in order to solve the problem once and for all.

“Install a CCTV camera in that area. Call the police, and from there they can identify the group for any illegal gathering,” a Facebook user suggested.

Another underlined that since personnel from the Town Council and the NEA don’t work at night, the best way forward is for police to be involved more.

One commenter, however, said that they have a similar problem. “Same problem at Tampines… teenagers play guitar, and sing, and eat till late… get drunk and noisy till morning. Asked MP to remove tables and chairs – not possible because old people need them. But when I monitored, not many old people sat there.” /TISG

