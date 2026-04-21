HDB resident frustrated as neighbour keeps tossing food and rubbish from upstairs despite repeated complaints

SINGAPORE: An HDB resident shared on social media that they have been dealing with a frustrating and potentially dangerous situation involving an upstairs neighbour who has been throwing trash down from their unit for over a year.

In their post, the resident explained that the items being tossed include water, leftover food, and even bags of rubbish. These would often land on laundry racks belonging to units on lower floors or end up on the ground floor, where cleaners are left to deal with the mess.

“My family and others who have been affected have reported this to the town council multiple times,” the resident wrote. “[We] even knocked on the door of the culprit, but they refused to open the door.”

According to the resident, it was only after their father repeatedly called and confronted the town council several times that action was finally taken. CCTV cameras were installed in an attempt to identify the culprit.

However, the outcome left them disappointed. Despite managing to capture the person responsible, the authorities reportedly issued only a warning.

“So until now it’s still happening because obviously the culprit realises they can get away with it,” the resident said. “I’m actually scared it’ll only be taken seriously when someone gets hit on the head by the trash.”

The resident also shared that they had suggested reporting the matter to the police, but their father was reluctant, believing that the police would not intervene since it falls under the town council’s responsibility.

Frustrated and concerned for the safety of others, the resident ended their post by asking if there is any effective way to deal with the situation. “Is there any way to deal with this [high-rise littering]?” they wrote.

“You need to make a police report.”

In the comments, one netizen said, “Report to one service. Disclaimer. I did it constantly weekly for two years before they place the camera to take video downstairs. It did stop, though. Not sure for how long.”

Another advised, “You need to make a police report. It’s very dangerous. Police will set up high-speed motion cameras to capture. Notices will be placed. It acts as a deterrent, too.”

A third shared, “I had a neighbour who constantly threw food to feed pigeons. I emailed TC, NEA, and MP with screenshots of the one-service report and emphasised that posters won’t work. They finally installed a camera, and the culprit stopped. Though they moved their feeding to the lift lobby instead of from their unit.”

High-rise littering fines

Throwing rubbish from high-rise buildings can put lives at risk, especially when dangerous items like glass or bulky objects are involved.

As stated in the Environmental Public Health Act 1987, those found guilty of high-rise littering can face fines of up to $2,000 for a first offence. The penalty increases to $4,000 for a second offence, and up to $10,000 for third and subsequent offences.

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