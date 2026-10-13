HDB coffee shop fire erupts after 3 loud bangs, leaving 1 person hospitalised

Aiah Bathan | October 13, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A very frightening situation happened at a coffee shop located at Bukit Batok when three explosions were heard at the scene early in the morning on October 11, which eventually resulted in a fire. Due to this incident, several stalls inside the shop were destroyed, and one person was sent to the hospital for assistance. According to a nearby resident, a 59-year-old, she had heard three loud bangs followed by shouts that there was a fire on Sunday morning, which prompted two ambulances and fire trucks to arrive at the area. The resident claimed that the fire started from the back of the coffee shop and spread to the front door, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

During the process, the firefighters had to forcibly cut open the metal roller shutter in front of the coffee shop to create an opening, and to successfully extinguish the fire. Further investigations revealed that the stalls on the right side of the shop—nasi lemak, stir-fry, and mamak stalls— suffered the most damage. Moreover, stalls on the left side were also affected. Fortunately, the second floor of the shop was unaffected.

The police and civil defence forces also evacuated about 30 people for safety. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In an interview, an employee admitted that he believed the fire started at the mamak stall inside the shop. The manager of another food stall claimed that the amount of the loss due to the accident was still uncertain, claiming that most of the food in the refrigerator was affected. He said that repairs may require a few days and that they would likely be able to reopen in three to four weeks.

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