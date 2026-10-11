Drivers rush to extinguish fire after multi-vehicle collision on Tampines Expressway

Aiah Bathan | October 11, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A tragic accident happened on the Tampines Expressway, where a multi-vehicle collision occurred involving two motorcycles, a lorry, and a car. Unfortunately, one of the motorcycles caught fire and burned, prompting other drivers to stop and help extinguish the flames. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the accident happened on the expressway, toward the Pan Island Expressway and past the Punggol Road exit. A concerned citizen shared that after hearing an explosion, they saw one of the motorcycles on fire. A video circulating online showed that the accident blocked two right lanes, and there was thick black smoke that could be seen rising into the sky.

In an attempt to help, a garbage truck driver, who believed he was only passing by, stopped and used the fire extinguisher from his vehicle to put out the fire. Other drivers also halted and offered to help.

All six passengers of the lorry were taken to the hospital, and a total of nine people were hospitalised due to the accident. The 40-year-old male lorry driver and his passengers aged between 21 and 61, along with the male motorcycle riders aged 25 and 37, were taken to the hospital conscious. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) also informed the public on social media about the accident, advising drivers to avoid the first and second lanes. The accident had caused traffic congestion up to Sengkang West Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force declared that members of the public used fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the civil defence personnel arrived.

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