SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap (Aljunied GRC) was visibly emotional as he thanked the volunteers at Kaki Bukit for their hard work and dedication.

In a video on the WP Facebook account on Wednesday (March 26), Mr Faisal was surrounded by a smiling team of volunteers at the final WP Kaki Bukit Ramadan Cluster event at Blk 501, Bedok North St 3. The team acknowledged him as he expressed his gratitude to them for having volunteered for four weekends straight.

After his heartfelt speech, the volunteers broke out in applause and waved to the camera.

“It seemed like 4 long, long weekends of hard work, but it certainly paid off as we warmed the hearts of so many across 7 clusters after the opening event at Sheng Siong.

“To the KB volunteer force, the next big challenge is around the corner! Let’s keep up the momentum and go! go! go!” says the caption to the video in what is likely a reference to the upcoming General Election. It must be held by November 23, although many expect that it will be called in the next few months.

The video was also captioned “#StepUp in humility & gratitude!” in keeping with the fighting words by WP Chief Pritam Singh last month. Since then, the party has adopted “Step Up” as a rallying cry going into the upcoming election.

The 49-year-old Mr Faisal is the WP’s vice-chairman. He has been with the party since 2006, and like Mr Singh and WP chair Sylvia Lim, first stood for election at Aljunied in 2011. It was the first year that an opposition party won a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in a Singapore General Election.

He has been representing Kaki Bukit for 14 years and has served as an advisor for the other GRC under the WP, Sengkang, since 2021. Mr Faisal is also an elected member of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council.

On the WP’s Facebook page, several of the party’s supporters cheered the WP and Mr Faisal on.

“Well done, WP,” one wrote, praising the party for its good job in building “rapport with the people.”

“MP Faisal of WP, you have the heart, care, concern, dedication, and commitment to your residents for your humanitarian work. May Allah bless you and your members to be in Parliament again in the GE for your kindness and generosity. My respect and gratitude to all WP. Thank you,” chimed in another. /TISG

