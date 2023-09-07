Faisal Manap resumes MP duties after recovery from cardiac condition

SINGAPORE: After being hospitalised in late July for a cardiac condition, Workers’ Party MP Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap (Aljunied GRC) is now in better health and has returned to serving residents at Kaki Bukit ward.

Mr Faisal, 48, who has represented the division since 2011, was back in a meet-the-people session on Wednesday (Sept 6), the Workers’ Party said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

“After six weeks of hospitalisation leave, and two angioplasty procedures, Faisal is revitalised and is prepared to resume his duties,” the post read.

“Faisal is grateful to fellow WP MPs and former MPs Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Png Eng Huat and Ms Lee Li Lian for covering his duties. He is especially grateful to the volunteers, who have made sure residents’ needs continued to be met.

Faisal also expressed his thanks for everyone who has expressed well-wishes, concerns as well as prayers during his recovery,” the WP added.

On Jul 25, the party said that Mr Faisal, who is the WP’s vice-chairman, was in an intensive care unit (ICU) due to a cardiac condition. The WP added that he was conscious and in a stable condition while being monitored and that other party members would cover for him while he was in recovery.

Two days later, WP secretary-general and fellow Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh said that Mr Faisal was doing much better, and thanked supporters for their care and concern.

By July 28, WP volunteer Mr Hiskandar Zulkarnaen Hasshim, told The Straits Times that Mr Faisal said that he was ready to leave the ICU.

Fortunately, Mr Faisal was well enough to be part of the WP’s National Day greetings over TikTok on Aug 9, although he was, understandably, absent from in-person events as he continued to recuperate.

