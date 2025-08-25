Hardworking SG parents put up S$41,600 bail for son charged with filming colleagues and patients in toilets in Melbourne hospital

SINGAPORE: In Australia, media outlets have shone a light on how much Ryan Yi Cho has been given by his Singaporean parents. The 28-year-old Melbourne resident, a junior doctor, is being charged with having filmed and taken photos of his colleagues and patients in the bathrooms of some of the biggest hospitals in the city.

His parents, logistics company manager Wilson Cho and his wife, allegedly paid AUD500,000 (S$416,000) for their son’s years of medical studies at Monash University, with Ryan obtaining a Bachelor of Medical Science and a Doctor of Medicine degree.

Ryan later became an Australian citizen, and until last month, had never run afoul of the law.

Upon learning of the charges against their son, his parents flew from Singapore to Melbourne to be with him, according to a news report.

At present, he is facing a total of 131 charges, which include stalking. His father’s initial offer of AUD10,000 (S$8,322) as a surety for his son’s release from Port Philip Prison was rejected by the Supreme Court of Victoria. Subsequently, Mr Cho upped the ante by offering AUD50,000 (S$41,600). The accused’s father said he was ready to keep a close watch on his son’s activities and to inform the authorities at once should Ryan do anything suspicious.

The loyal father has been quoted as saying, “I’ll be here for as long as he needs.”

Although Ryan has been granted bail, he is required to live with one of his parents at all times and observe a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. He also needs to report to the local police three times a week and is not allowed to leave the country.

Arrested

Ryan Yi Cho was first arrested on Jul 10 when a phone was found in a bathroom for the staff at Austin Hospital in Melbourne. Detectives later found footage and photos that led to charges levelled against him. His modus operandi was to leave a mobile phone concealed in a mesh bag, which filmed his victims while they changed clothes or used the bathroom.

An investigation was also carried out concerning two other hospitals where he worked since 2020, the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

There are allegedly 10,374 videos and pictures of the junior doctor’s alleged victims across several devices, with as many as 400 people affected—both men and women, the authorities have said.

He has since been banned from practising medicine in Melbourne and is not even allowed to enter the hospitals where he took photos and videos of his victims. His licence has been suspended by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

While he is out on bail, he is required to be monitored by a sexologist and psychologist.

“The accused has demonstrated in his level and pattern of offending that he is calculated and obsessed,” The Daily Mail quoted Senior Constable Neral Baykur as saying. “The accused devoted enormous amounts of time and effort to keeping his colleagues under surveillance in their bathroom facilities.

“[He went] to lengths to tamper with surrounding toilets to divert victims into where he set up and concealed his device, only to spend more time downloading and categorising the intimate footage and storing it on his laptop.” /TISG

