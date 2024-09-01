According to PINKVILLA, the most famous K-pop boy group BTS member, Jeon Jungkook, was born on Sept 1, 1997. With his exceptional talent and charisma, he has made a name for himself within the group or the K-pop industry and across the global music scene.

As the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook has established himself in K-pop and as a global pop icon whose impact extends to music, fashion, and culture.

Early days

Jungkook, a South Korean native born in Busan, demonstrated an early love of dance and music. His entertainment journey began at 13 when he auditioned for the talent show “Superstar K.”

Despite not progressing far, his talent caught the attention of multiple entertainment companies, leading him to join BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation). This decision changed his life and the music industry.

Maknae of BTS

As the youngest member of BTS, or “maknae,” Jungkook debuted in 2013, a year in which the group was still relatively obscure. At just 15, he was already a vocalist and skilled dancer, contributing to the group’s dynamic performances.

His relentless work ethic allowed him to excel as a singer, rapper, dancer, and songwriter, showcasing his versatility across genres like hip-hop, pop, and R&B.

As BTS’s popularity grew, so did Jungkook’s role in the group. His soulful vocals played a major role in BTS’s success, shining in songs like ‘Spring Day,’ ‘Fake Love,’ and ‘Euphoria.’

The latter, a solo track from the 2018 album “Love Yourself: Answer,” became an anthem for fans, solidifying Jungkook as a leading vocalist in K-pop.

Solo venture

While integral to BTS, Jungkook’s ambitions as a solo artist emerged over time. The release of his first solo album, “GOLDEN,” in 2023 was a major turning point in his career and demonstrated his range as a musician.

Blending pop, R&B, and electronic influences, the album showcased different facets of his musical identity. Its title, “GOLDEN,” symbolized his stage name, the “Golden Maknae,” and his evolution as a multifaceted artist.

The album’s lead single, “Seven,” featuring American rapper Latto, topped global charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, making Jungkook one of the first Korean solo artists to achieve this. The music video, featuring K-drama actress Han So Hee, further amplified its appeal.

Another notable track, “3D,” featuring Jack Harlow, demonstrated Jungkook’s ability to blend genres and collaborate across musical backgrounds.

However, “Standing Next to You,” with its infectious dance break and 90s pop vibe, truly captivated audiences, evoking memories of Michael Jackson.

