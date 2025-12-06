Happiness over hustle: Man says he’s content with S$3K job because ‘it’s not stressful and my hours are chill’

SINGAPORE: While many Singaporeans are working hard to climb the career ladder or switch jobs in search of higher pay, one man says he is perfectly content earning S$3,000 a month because it gives him a calm, balanced, and low-stress life.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Wednesday (Dec 3), the 29-year-old shared that he has been in the same role for more than two years and has no intention of leaving, even though he knows there is little room for progression.

“I earn little, I know, but my job isn’t that stressful, and my hours are chill. My hobby is video games, and I actually have time for it [after work],” he wrote.

“My boss is also chill. Work hours are 9 to 5, Monday to Friday, including a 1-hour lunch break, so it’s a 7-hour workday. Leaving 5 to 10 minutes early or arriving 5 to 10 minutes late is fine with the boss. Overtime is rarely needed, and while there is no OT pay, this boss allows time-off claims.”

He added that he appreciates his current stability because he was once unemployed for five years, and his first job after that difficult period paid S$2,200 and came with a toxic manager.

As for his daily life, he says he has no issues with his current routine. During the years he was jobless, he disciplined himself to spend very little on food.

“My diet for five years was plain bread for breakfast and whatever they [my parents] cooked for dinner. Learned how to appreciate simple food,” he said. “Even now, when working, my lifestyle remains the same. I am a low spender, and what I earn is more than enough for me. Even after giving S$1,000 to my parents each month, I can still save a decent amount.”

According to the man, the only problem he has now is that his social circle is limited. “I feel quite lonely at times, and thinking about it often makes me gloomy,” he wrote. “I also really want friends because sometimes I like to go to anime or gaming conventions and exhibitions. Going alone is very awkward and not as fun.”

Hoping for some advice, he asked, “Should I ‘better’ myself, go unskilled, pursue a part-time degree, etc., so maybe people would want to associate with me, and I can find friends or companionship? I don’t like to associate with my cousins and their family because they all look down on me since I earn very little compared to them, but I don’t care what they think, leh.”

“Focus on meeting people through shared interests.”

In the comments, several Redditors pointed out that trying to make friends through a part-time degree probably wouldn’t work, as most of the other students would be focused on their own studies, work, or personal lives.

One wrote, “You won’t find close friends. Highly unlikely because everyone is so tired from work and just wants to get home. Some classes are even online. I’m also turning 30 next year and doing a career switch, hah. Better to join communities!”

Others said it might be better to meet people through hobbies or shared interests, so any friendships he made would feel more natural.

One individual wrote, “If you like anime, try finding hobby groups around specific ones. I used to get a lot of friends from cosplaying (the cosplay community in SG is very active) and just talking about anime, then a friend would recommend another friend, and eventually you get a friend group.”

Another echoed this view, writing, “One thing you could start doing—not advice, just a thought—is to dive deeper into hobbies that give you a sense of accomplishment. When you immerse yourself in hobbies that inspire you, you naturally meet people who share the same passions. Humble learners often attract others who are on the same path.”

A third remarked, “A chill boss and predictable hours are rare wins. Focus on meeting people through shared interests first, then upskill later if you want more options.”

