Halloween skulls forgot to ‘go home’ after the festivities, residents call it terrifying

SINGAPORE: Residents recently complained about some Halloween decorations that were not disposed of properly after the festivities, causing them to get frightened as they go on with their day-to-day lives.

A 72-year-old man reported to Shin Min Daily News that he was startled when he saw a skeleton decoration when he passed by the Yio Chu Kang Road, Yio Chu Kang Road between addresses 180 and 182, near the intersection of Serangoon Garden Road.

“It’s really terrifying, I thought it was a prank,” the man declared.

When some reporters visited the area, they discovered that there were two skeletons hanging in their original positions since Halloween. One of the skeletons was hanging vertically from a tree by the roadside, swaying in the wind. The other skeleton sat on a flowerbox with its mouth wide open.

Another resident, a 40-year-old, who was interviewed, admitted that he did not notice the skull decorations when he drove past the area recently. He also exclaimed that setting up these decorations to celebrate Halloween is harmless. However, he acknowledged that the road is a necessary route for many residents to get home, including elderly people, and was worried that when these elders see these skulls at night, they would be frightened.

After learning that the skull decorations had caused disturbance to nearby residents, it was reported that these were removed by nearby businesses. It was observed that the skeleton hanging from the tree was located next to a cat hotel.

The reporters from Shin Min Daily News were able to contact the cat hotel. Unfortunately, when they were asked if they had placed the skull decorations there, they refused to give a comment.

The business also replied via text message: “We understand that Western religious activities may make locals feel uncomfortable, so we have removed them.”

The celebration of Halloween has been gaining popularity in Singapore, and it is attracting both locals and visitors to join in the celebration in recent years.

Even though it is not considered a traditional local holiday, Singapore is now celebrating Halloween with spooky festivities such as horror-themed parties, decorations, and scary attractions.