Gunung Pulai: Singaporeans, here’s your guide to the best hiking trail and waterfall spot in Johor Bahru, just an hour plus away from Singapore

SINGAPORE: Tucked quietly behind Johor Bahru (JB) malls and night markets is a lush secret waiting to be discovered: Gunung Pulai, a 654-m mountain escape less than two hours away from the city.

Located in Kulai, about 90-km from Singapore, Gunung Pulai offers a cool, misty retreat for hikers of all levels. The 10-km round-trip hike (five up, five down) rewards visitors with refreshing air, lush rainforest scenery, a hidden waterfall, and panoramic views that feel far removed from the urban buzz.

🚌 Getting to Gunung Pulai from Johor Bahru

Tripzilla tells us that for those without a car, Gunung Pulai is surprisingly accessible via public transport; from JB Sentral, buses such as BET1, 777B, or 7B run frequently to Kulai Terminal. Operating hours are between 6 a.m. and 10:40 p.m., with intervals between 10 and 30 minutes.

From Kulai, you can hop into a Grab or regular taxi to the Gunung Pulai recreational park. However, visitors are advised to pre-arrange their return trip or pay the driver to wait—mobile reception in the area is patchy at best. Alternatively, hitching a ride with other hikers is a common (and often friendly) option.

🥾 The hiking trail: Paved roads, jungle paths, and fresh mountain air

The standard hiking route is a paved, uphill stretch about five kilometres long. It takes around two hours to reach the summit, depending on your pace and the frequency of pit stops for photos or to catch your breath.

Along the way, you’ll pass through a primary rainforest teeming with native flora and fauna. Expect towering hardwood trees, wild ferns, birdsong, and the occasional mischievous macaque looking to relieve you of your snacks. On misty mornings or after rain, the forest glows with atmospheric streaks of sunlight filtering through dense foliage.

While the actual summit is fenced off due to a telecommunications tower, there are open viewing points near the top that offer sweeping vistas of Kulai and beyond. On a clear day, you may even catch a glimpse of Singapore’s skyline in the distance.

💧Waterfall stop: Pulai’s best-kept secret

A short detour off the main trail leads to Pulai Waterfall, a multi-tiered cascade where locals cool off on hot days. It’s a popular picnic and dip spot, although not heavily maintained, so visitors are urged to clean up after themselves.

The waterfall’s natural charm adds a touch of serenity to the already scenic climb.

🏕️ Planning to camp? Here’s what to know…

While most visitors do Gunung Pulai as a half-day trip, overnight camping is also possible. A campsite located near the waterfall provides a peaceful place to pitch a tent, away from the weekend crowd.

That said, campers should come prepared. Expect insects, muddy terrain, and the occasional leech. Bring insect repellent, flashlights, and waterproof gear if you’re staying overnight.

🛏️ Nearby accommodations if you prefer four walls and a roof

If you’re not one for tents, several hotels and homestays in Kulai offer budget-friendly accommodation just a short drive from the mountain.

Castello Hotel Kulai

A “luxury budget” option with rooms starting from RM135 (S$38) per night. Conveniently located near AEON Shopping Mall, it is ideal for a post-hike shopping trip or a hearty dinner.

Address: No. 93 & 94, Jalan Kenanga 29/7 Indahpura, 81000 Kulai

Contact: +607-662 2658

Email: [email protected]

Carlsun Hotel

If you’re seeking a no-frills stay, Carlsun Hotel is one of the most affordable options. Rooms start from RM72 (S$20) and come with the essentials.

Address: 2, Jalan Pancasila, Taman Pancasila, 81400 Saleng, Senai

Contact: +607-595 5168

Email: [email protected]

E-Homestay Kulai

You can experience local hospitality at this homestay, which offers rooms equipped with TVs, private bathrooms, and a daily local breakfast. Rates start at RM138 (S$39), but note that only cash payments are accepted.

Address: No. 336, Jalan Tropika 10, Taman Tropika, 81000 Kulai

Operating hours: 8 am – 1 pm and 2 pm – 9 pm (Closed on Mondays)

🥭 Bonus pitstop: The nearest durian farm to Singapore

Durian lovers, rejoice! The Zhong Cheng Durian Farm, just a short drive from Gunung Pulai, is one of the closest to Singapore. Peak season runs from May to August, with July being the prime month.

Here, you can taste freshly fallen durians straight from the orchard—no long queues, no inflated prices.

Address: 817, Jalan Merpati 6, Taman Sin Sawit, 81000 Kulai

⚠️ Safety tips before you go

Gunung Pulai is beginner-friendly, but there are still important precautions to keep in mind:

Use the washroom before the hike – Toilets are limited, although one public option is near the trail entrance.

Stay hydrated – Isotonic drinks are recommended to replace electrolytes.

Research your trail – Know your route and timing. The gates may close during rain.

Tell someone – Let a friend or family member know your estimated return time.

Watch your step – The incline can strain knees. Consider a trekking stick for support.

Don’t count on mobile reception – Bring an offline map or GPS device.

📜 A slice of history you didn’t expect

Gunung Pulai isn’t just a mountain—it’s part of Singapore’s water supply history. In the early 1900s, the British colonial government identified the site as a strategic water catchment area for both Johor and Singapore.

Under the 1961 Water Agreement, Singapore was allowed to draw up to 325 million litres of water daily from sources like Gunung Pulai—a supply that lasted decades before the agreement expired.

Today, while it no longer quenches Singapore’s thirst, Gunung Pulai continues to offer something arguably just as refreshing: a much-needed escape from the city.

🌄 Why Gunung Pulai is worth the detour

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or just someone looking for a break from city life, Gunung Pulai delivers the goods. Close enough for a day trip, wild enough to feel like an adventure, and rewarding enough to make your sore calves worth it.

With waterfalls, wildlife, and a view to remember, this quiet corner of Kulai proves that nature doesn’t need to be far-flung to feel far away.

Now, before you head out to the mountains right away, if this is your first time crossing the border, and you plan to go on a road trip while you’re at it, then you may want to read this before your first JB road trip! — 10 “must-know” travel tips to save your time, sanity, and moolah