Group gathering of more than 4 receives notice of S$1,000 fine

Singapore — A photo circulating online indicating a S$1,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 safety measures serves as a reminder for the public to comply with the rules.

“Don’t play play hor,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Wednesday (Jul 28).

The post included a photo of a letter informing the recipient of an offence under Section 34(7) of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

“You did gather with more than 4 other individuals outside your ordinary place of residence without reasonable excuse namely to socialize at Upper Seletar Reservoir Park,” the letter noted.

The offence is said to have happened on Jul 17, 2021, at 3:28 am.

Included was a composition amount of S$1,000 that needs to be paid by Aug 12, 2021.

“S$1000 fine is a lot of money and should be put to good use to pay for whole family’s food and essential requirements,” said ROADS.sg, reminding the public to avoid gathering outside unnecessarily to break the law.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) has announced the reversion to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures from Jul 22 to Aug 18 in response to the growing Covid-19 clusters linked to the Jurong Fishery Port.

Social gathering groups sizes were limited to a maximum of two persons, with a cap of two distinct visitors per household per day.

Other measures announced include work-from-home remaining as the default at workplaces and dining in at all food and beverage establishments being prohibited.

More details on the updated safety measures can be found here.

In response to the post, members from the online community agreed with the imposed fine and hoped that it served to teach the violators a lesson.

“For those ignorant of laws, this will be a lesson for them,” said Facebook user Ari Rockerz.

Under the Act, first-time offenders of safe distancing measures are fined S$300. Repeat offenders are given a S$1,000 fine.

Offenders may also face prosecution in court for egregious cases, resulting in higher fines if found guilty. /TISG

