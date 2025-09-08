Great Eastern names former MAS deputy Khoo Cheng Hoe Andrew as non-executive and non-independent director

SINGAPORE: Khoo Cheng Hoe Andrew, 62, has been appointed by Great Eastern Holdings as a non-executive and non-independent director, effective Monday (Sep 8). He will also serve as a member of the insurer’s Executive Committee, Nominating Committee, and Remuneration Committee, Singapore Business Review reported.

Mr Khoo worked at the Monetary Authority of Singapore for 22 years, from 1997 to 2019. He retired as Deputy Managing Director for Corporate Development. After leaving the central bank, he taught at the National University of Singapore’s Business School as an adjunct professor.

Mr Khoo is currently a director at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), a major shareholder of Great Eastern. He is also chairman of OCBC Bank in Hong Kong and a director of Bank of Ningbo and OCBC Management Services.

In addition, he is a board member of the National Environment Agency (NEA) and a director of Stroke Support Station Ltd, Singapore’s first and only community-based agency that supports stroke survivors.

Mr Khoo holds a PhD from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor of Economics (Honours) from Monash University. He is also a member of CPA Australia. /TISG

