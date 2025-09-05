// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, September 5, 2025
21-43 Tanjong Pagar Road owned by 8M Real Estate
Photo: 8M Real Estate
BusinessProperty
Less than 1 min.Read

8M Real Estate appoints Jocelyn Hao as new CEO

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: 8M Real Estate has appointed Jocelyn Hao as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct 15.

Ms Hao has been in regional leadership roles across retail and real estate for more than two decades. Most recently, she was the General Manager for licensing in Asia Pacific at Starbucks Coffee Company, where she oversaw operations in Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, India, New Zealand, and Australia.

She also led large-scale market expansion strategies, rolled out new store formats, and pushed digital transformation at Starbucks and across other brands, including Crocs, Uniqlo, Cushman & Wakefield, CB Richard Ellis, and Robinsons Group.

8M Real Estate has been known for buying and restoring heritage shophouses in Singapore, as well as transforming mixed-use assets into creative hubs.

According to the company, Ms Hao’s experience across different markets, along with her expertise in building networks, creating value through partnerships, and customer-focused strategies, will be instrumental to its portfolio expansion. /TISG

