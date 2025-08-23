// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 23, 2025
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Piyush Gupta
Photo: Facebook/Project Smile Ltd
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta appointed as 17th S R Nathan Fellow for the Study of Singapore by IPS

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta has been appointed by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) as the 17th S R Nathan Fellow for the Study of Singapore.

From August to December 2025, the former DBS CEO will pursue research into the development of the city-state’s financial sector, looking at Singapore’s rise as a leading financial centre, examining tradeoffs between trust and innovation, as well as exploring the future of finance in the age of tokenisation and artificial intelligence (AI), IPS said on Friday (Aug 22).

Mr Gupta will deliver his three-series IPS-Nathan lectures on Oct 13, Nov 3, and Dec 8 at the National University of Singapore, which will be free and open to all. The lectures will later be compiled and published as a book.

Details of Mr Gupta’s lectures will be published on the IPS website in due course, IPS added.

Mr Gupta was chief executive and director of DBS from November 2009 until March this year. Currently, he serves as chairman of the board of trustees at Singapore Management University, chairman of the board of Mandai Park Holdings, and deputy chairman of the board of Keppel Limited.

See also  S'pore chicken rice stall owner likens M'sia chicken export ban situation to ‘McDonald’s with no burgers’

The S R Nathan Fellowship was launched in 2013 at IPS’ 25th anniversary to honour Singapore’s sixth and longest-serving president, Mr Sellapan Ramanathan, for his contributions to public service. Backed by about S$5.9 million in donations and a government grant, the fellowship supports IPS’ mission to research and analyse policy issues and challenges, connect thought leaders, and share the institute’s work with the public.

Mr Gupta follows former Economic Development Board (EDB) chairman Philip Yeo, the 16th S R Nathan Fellow. Mr Yeo previously delivered three lectures between March and June this year, sharing his experience of overseeing Singapore’s economic growth. He was also an independent director of City Developments Limited and stepped down at the end of July, as reported by The Edge Singapore.

Other past S R Nathan Fellows include Banyan Tree Holdings founder and executive chairman Ho Kwon Ping, former Ambassador-at-Large Bilahari Kausikan, and former managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Ravi Menon. /TISG

See also  4 Purchases That Can Make New Parent's Life Easier

Read also: DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells bank shares worth S$2.7M

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

More young Singaporeans are in debt, with growing number defaulting on loans: Report

SINGAPORE: Debt problems are becoming increasingly common among young...

Man who smoked at airport but complained of ‘prejudiced enforcement’ told he was wrong in the first place

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video of a man who claimed...

Woman who stood in parking space to chope it yells at driver, flashes middle finger

SINGAPORE: An argument ensued between a woman who wanted...

Singaporeans dominate Johor’s tourist arrivals, with over 11 million visits in 7 months

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans are leading the charge when it...

Business

Johor–Singapore SEZ touted as ‘next Shenzhen’ in push to reshape cross-border growth

JOHOR BAHRU: For decades, the Causeway has been a...

Malaysian Ringgit rebounds on Fed rate cut hopes

MALAYSIA: For months, Malaysians have been watching the ringgit’s...

Long application steps push 57% of job seekers in Asia to quit, study finds

ASIA: Overly complicated and slow hiring processes are driving...

Asia’s ageing workforce on the rise — but are employers paying attention?

ASIA: A new report from QBE highlights a concerning...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore