Grandfather built a hanging chair in a HDB hallway for his granddaughter, sparked heated discussion from neighbors

SINGAPORE: A grandfather showed his love for his granddaughter by building her a literal hanging chair in the hallway of an HDB block. The chair was made of rattan, and it was tied with a rope to the top, and then an iron chain held the chair from the ceiling.

Some residents of the HDB block thought that the chair was harmless, but it sparked a heated discussion with others after seeing the installation. The owner then stated that if the chair does not comply with the regulations, he is willing to remove it.

Sentiments from the residents

One person filmed the hanging chair and posted it online, stating that he/she was terrified by it. Others expressed that the chair would be scary to see at night, while others criticised the owner for treating a public space like his own.

Another resident also expressed that the grandfather is in his fifties or sixties and admitted that he truly loves his granddaughter and made the hanging chair so she can play swing anytime.

One more resident revealed that the hanging chair was installed a few months ago and had seen other children from other neighbours playing on it.

“Now there are only two people living there. The children have all married and moved out.” The resident added that the couple’s grandchildren come to visit almost every day, and one of their granddaughters is about 3 years old, and the other is about 1 year old.

“The children are always playing outside,” the resident added.

The residents who were interviewed admitted that the chair was harmless, and it did not block the walkway. More importantly, it did not affect other people’s lives.

“It won’t affect us at all. Neighbours should help each other and shouldn’t complain about everything,” one resident declared.

However, the chair was now removed after the town council contacted the residents.

“We would also like to remind all residents that installations in common areas are not permitted as they may pose a safety hazard, obstruct traffic flow or cause inconvenience to others,” the spokesperson said.

HDB guidelines

According to HDB guidelines, it is prohibited to have permanent structural changes like drilling into walls to support a loft. Changes must be temporary structures that do not damage walls or floors, use fire-resistant materials, and keep escape routes clear. With this, unauthorised lofts that undergo changes can lead to fines or removal orders.